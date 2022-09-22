Facing calls to resign, World Bank's Malpass changes answer on climate crisis

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Under pressure to resign
for declining to say whether he accepts the scientific consensus
on global warming, World Bank President David Malpass said on
Thursday it was clear greenhouse emissions are causing climate
change and defended his record as bank chief.
Malpass sought to restate his views in a note to staff and
an interview on CNN International, during which he was asked if
he was a climate change denier. His views drew scrutiny after he
refused to say during a public event this week whether he
believes fossil fuel burning is warming the planet.
"I'm not a denier," Malpass told CNN International.
"It's clear that greenhouse gas emissions are coming from
manmade sources, including fossil fuels, methane, the
agricultural uses, the industrial uses, so we're working hard to
change that," Malpass said.
Malpass has long faced criticism from climate advocates, who
renewed calls on President Joe Biden to replace Malpass. His
remarks at a climate event hosted by the New York Times on
Tuesday also rekindled concerns about the bank's lack of a
deadline to stop funding fossil fuels.
Speaking onstage during a panel on climate finance, Malpass
was asked several times whether he believes the "manmade burning
of fossil fuels is rapidly and dangerously warming the planet."
He tried to dodge the question before saying: "I don't even
know. I'm not a scientist."
The president of the United States, the largest World Bank
shareholder, traditionally nominates World Bank presidents,
subject to confirmation by the bank's board. Former president
Donald Trump nominated Malpass to a five-year term in 2019.
Biden, in New York for the United Nations General Assembly,
did not respond when reporters asked him if he has confidence in
Malpass. The White House has not commented on the controversy.
Sources following the issue said the Biden administration
had thus far not wanted to remove Malpass before his term
expires in early 2024, but that his comments this week could
change that calculus, despite his efforts to "clarify" his
views.
In a note to World Bank staff, seen by Reuters, Malpass said
the "sharp increase in the use of coal, diesel, and heavy fuel
oil in both advanced economies and developing countries is
creating another wave of the climate crisis."
He added: "Anything seen in a different light is incorrect
and regrettable".
Activists and former climate advocates worry the Bank is
falling short on climate action. Last year, over 70
non-governmental organizations jointly called for Malpass to be
replaced, citing a lack of action.
The World Bank reduced its new coal power investments in
2013 and stopped funding upstream oil and gas operations in
2019, but has so far resisted pressure from European board
members and climate campaigners to phase out fossil fuel
financing entirely.
In January last year, the Bank's board approved a $620
million investment in a multibillion-dollar liquified natural
gas project in Mozambique, drawing criticism from climate
activists.
U.S. lawmaker Maxine Waters, head of the House of
Representatives' financial services committee, said Malpass'
remarks this week calls into question the World Bank's
commitment to addressing climate change.
This, "in turn, threatens the Bank’s relevance in every
other area, including its mission to alleviate poverty and
promote sustainable growth," Waters said.
