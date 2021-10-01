Fact Sheet - CORSIA

CORSIA

Fact sheet

In 2016, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) adopted a global market-based mechanism, the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), to address CO2 emissions from international aviation.

CORSIA is the first global market-based measure for any sector and represents a cooperative approach that moves away from a "patchwork" of national or regional regulatory initiatives through the implementation of a global scheme that has been developed through consensus among governments, industry, and international organizations.

The international standards for the implementation of CORSIA have been adopted as an Annex to the Chicago Convention.

Mitigating CO2 emissions

CORSIA aims to stabilize international civil aviation net CO2 emissions at 2019 levels, from 2021, using offsetting programs.

Offsetting is an action by a company or individual to compensate for their emissions by financing a reduction in emissions elsewhere.

They are a fundamental component of global, regional and national emissions reduction policies. Offsetting programs have operated for decades and continue to be an effective mechanism to underpin action against climate change.

CORSIA was designed to be a short- to medium-term strategy (2021-2035) to achieve carbon neutral growth in international aviation until low-emission technology such as Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) can be scaled up and electric and hydrogen-powered technology fully developed in the coming decades.

Offsetting is not intended as an alternative to new technology but as part of a suite of measures to stabilize and reduce emissions. We envisage that as new technology such as SAF becomes widespread, the need for offsets will diminish.

Environmental integrity

Many offsetting projects bring additional social, environmental or economic benefits relevant to sustainable development. Such offsets can be sourced from various types of project activities, including, for example, wind energy, clean cook stoves, methane capture, forestry and other emissions-reducing or avoidance projects.

To ensure the environmental integrity of CORSIA, the ICAO Council has approved a list of emissions units that can be used for compliance. The Council's decision is informed by a recommendation from a Technical Advisory Body and guided by environmental criteria to guarantee that emissions units deliver the desired CO2 reductions.

