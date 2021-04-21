Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fact Sheet - Climate Change

04/21/2021 | 12:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aviation & Climate Change

Fact Sheet

Three goals

Air transport is a vital feature of our modern, globalized world, connecting people and businesses across oceans and continents. The global aviation industry supports more than 87 million jobs and accounts for 3.5% of global GDP ($3.5 trillion - based on 2018 data).

The benefits of air travel are clear, but this connectivity creates an environmental challenge. In 2019, civil aviation as a whole emitted around 915 million tonnes of CO2, which is a little more than 2% of man-made carbon emissions. Our industry recognizes that our operations contribute to climate change and we are taking our responsibility to lessen this impact extremely seriously. In 2009, the aviation industry set three global goals to address its climate impact:

  • An annual average fuel efficiency improvement of 1.5% from 2009 to 2020. The industry is on track to meet and beat this short-term target.
  • Stabilize net CO2 emissions at 2020 levels with carbon-neutral growth. The Global Market-Based Measure is one of the elements that will enable the industry to meet the mid-term goal of carbon- neutral growth from 2021, by complementing technology, sustainable aviation fuels, and operational and infrastructure measures.
  • Reduce aviation's net CO2 emissions to half of what they were in 2005, by 2050. This will reduce emissions to 325 million tonnes. Achieving this ambitious goal will require continued investment in new technologies and strong government support mechanisms for the deployment of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF).

Four Pillars

Aviation is approaching the challenge of achieving its climate goals through a four-pillar strategy:

  • Technology. The development of new, more efficient aircraft and engines can substantially decrease CO2 emissions including electric- and hydrogen-powered engines. New technology aircraft are, on average, around 15-20% more fuel efficient than the models they replace. Hydrogen or electric powered flight will be a step-change towards our emissons targets.
  • Operations/infrastructure. Operations includes identifying weight savings in the current fleet, single-engine taxiing, idle reverse thrust, and ATC procedures such as continuous descents into airports and traffic flow management that prevent unnecessary airborne holding. Infrastructure measures relate mainly to navigational improvements, making better use of airspace and streamlining the routes taken by aircraft to cut down on flight time, and optimizing airport layout to improve throughput and prevent unnecessary holding.

1 Aviation & Climate Change Fact sheet - April 2021

  • Sustainable Aviation Fuels. SAF has already been used in more than 350,000 flights. SAF can cut emissions by up to 80% over the lifecycle of the fuel. It is a 'drop-in' fuel - it does not require modification to the engine. Currently it is between 2-4 times more expensive than regular jetfuel. The short-term target is to build SAF usage to 2% of the total amount of fuel consumed by 2025. At that level, the SAF price should start to move towards fossil fuel prices, allowing for a faster and broader take-up by airlines.
  • Carbon offsets. The industry remains confident that technology, operational measures, better infrastructure and SAF will provide long term solutions to ensure the sustainability of the aviation industry. However, we also acknowledge that a global market-based measure is needed to fill any remaining emissions gap until those other measures have taken full effect. In 2016, ICAO adopted a global offsetting mechanism, called CORSIA (Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation), to ensure that CO2 emissions from international aviation are stabilized from 2021..

2 Aviation & Climate Change Fact sheet - April 2021

Disclaimer

IATA - International Air Transport Association published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 16:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:23pSPORTTOTAL AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
12:23pDGAP-AFR  : SPORTTOTAL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DJ
12:23pDALMORE GROUP  : 's Reg A+ Activity is “High” on Cannabis
BU
12:22pAUBAY  : Q1 2021 Financial information
PU
12:22pONXEO S A  : Reports Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
PU
12:21pIvory Coast cocoa regulator to reimburse exporters over premium costs
RE
12:21pBELLROCK BRANDS  : IIROC Trade Resumption - BRCK.U
AQ
12:21pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund (IQDAX, IQDNX)
GL
12:20pANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2021 : All motions of the Board of Directors approved
PU
12:20pNAMEPA's Maritime Sustainability Program Receives Global Recognition
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Dogecoin cryptocurrency slumps after hashtag-fueled surge to record high
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : WATCH THIS SPACE: Volatility is bitcoin's main attraction - Raoul Pal
3Foxconn mostly abandons $10 billion Wisconsin project touted by Trump
4EURO STOXX 50 : European shares rebound on strong earnings, M&A speculation boosts Hugo Boss
5NASDAQ COMPOSITE : Apple packs iPad Pros with faster chips, slims iMacs and jumps into tracking tags

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ