Fact Sheet - Climate Change

Aviation & Climate Change

Fact Sheet

Three goals

Air transport is a vital feature of our modern, globalized world, connecting people and businesses across oceans and continents. The global aviation industry supports more than 87 million jobs and accounts for 3.5% of global GDP ($3.5 trillion - based on 2018 data).

The benefits of air travel are clear, but this connectivity creates an environmental challenge. In 2019, civil aviation as a whole emitted around 915 million tonnes of CO2, which is a little more than 2% of man-made carbon emissions. Our industry recognizes that our operations contribute to climate change and we are taking our responsibility to lessen this impact extremely seriously. In 2009, the aviation industry set three global goals to address its climate impact:

An annual average fuel efficiency improvement of 1.5% from 2009 to 2020. The industry is on track to meet and beat this short-term target.

Stabilize net CO2 emissions at 2020 levels with carbon-neutral growth. The Global Market-Based Measure is one of the elements that will enable the industry to meet the mid-term goal of carbon- neutral growth from 2021, by complementing technology, sustainable aviation fuels, and operational and infrastructure measures.

carbon-neutral growth. The Global Market-Based Measure is one of the elements that will enable the industry to meet the mid-term goal of carbon- neutral growth from 2021, by complementing technology, sustainable aviation fuels, and operational and infrastructure measures. Reduce aviation's net CO2 emissions to half of what they were in 2005, by 2050. This will reduce emissions to 325 million tonnes. Achieving this ambitious goal will require continued investment in new technologies and strong government support mechanisms for the deployment of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF).

Four Pillars

Aviation is approaching the challenge of achieving its climate goals through a four-pillar strategy:

Technology. The development of new, more efficient aircraft and engines can substantially decrease CO2 emissions including electric- and hydrogen-powered engines. New technology aircraft are, on average, around 15-20% more fuel efficient than the models they replace. Hydrogen or electric powered flight will be a step-change towards our emissons targets.

hydrogen-powered engines. New technology aircraft are, on average, around 15-20% more fuel efficient than the models they replace. Hydrogen or electric powered flight will be a step-change towards our emissons targets. Operations/infrastructure. Operations includes identifying weight savings in the current fleet, single-engine taxiing, idle reverse thrust, and ATC procedures such as continuous descents into airports and traffic flow management that prevent unnecessary airborne holding. Infrastructure measures relate mainly to navigational improvements, making better use of airspace and streamlining the routes taken by aircraft to cut down on flight time, and optimizing airport layout to improve throughput and prevent unnecessary holding.

1 Aviation & Climate Change Fact sheet - April 2021