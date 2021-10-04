Fact Sheet - IATA NetZeroResolution

|
October 4th 2021
Net zero carbon 2050 resolution
Fact sheet
At the 77th IATA Annual General Meeting in Boston, USA, on October 4th 2021, a resolution was passed by IATA member airlines committing them to achieving net-zero carbon emissions from their operations by 2050. This pledge brings air transport into line with the objectives of the Paris agreement to limit global warming to 1.5°C.
Current projections estimate that demand for individual air passenger journeys in 2050 could exceed 10 billion.
The expected carbon emissions on a 'business as usual' trajectory over the 2021-2050 period is approximately 21.2 gigatons of CO2. Mitigating that amount of carbon will be an enormous technological challenge, costing airlines an estimated $1.55 trillion over the period 2020-2050.
Success will require the coordinated combined efforts of the entire industry (airlines, airports, air navigation service providers, manufacturers) and significant government support.
The net-zero objective will be met through a combination of maximum elimination of emissions at source and the use of approved offsetting and carbon capture technologies. The key elements of the emissions reduction strategy are:
-
The use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), sourced from feedstocks that do not degrade the environment or compete with food or water
-
Investment in new aircraft technology, including radical new aerodynamic and alternative propulsion (electric or hydrogen) solutions
-
Continued improvement in infrastructure and operational efficiency, with a particular focus on improved air traffic management
-
The use of approved offsets including carbon capture and storage technology
Milestones towards net zero
The below table illustrates a potential set of estimated milestones towards net-zero, including the mix of abatement measures ('pathways') and some noteworthy actions envisaged.
|
DATE AMOUNT OF CO2 ABATEMENT
|
PATHWAY
|
ACTION
|
2025
|
381 megatonnes (Mt)
|
97% offsets, 2% SAF, 1%
|
|
|
improvements above
|
|
(2021-2025)
|
business as usual (BAU)
ICAO agree long-term goal for international aviation (2022); energy sector commits to at least 6 million tonnes SAF production; agreement of full implementation of Article of Paris Agreement
|
2030
|
979 Mt
|
93% offsets; 5% SAF, 2%
|
Use of 100% SAF on aircraft, ANSPs fully
|
|
|
Improvements above
|
implement ICAO Aviation System Block
|
|
(2026-2030)
|
BAU
|
upgrades to deliver fuel efficiency
|
|
|
|
improvements of 0.3% by 2030
|
2035
|
1,703 Mt
|
77.5% offsets, 17.5%
|
|
(2031-2035)
|
SAF, 3% improvements
|
|
above BAU, 2% Carbon
|
|
|
Capture Utilization and
|
|
|
Storage (CCUS)
Evolutionary technology achieving 30% reduction in fuel burn, electric/hydrogen aircraft for regional markets (50-100 seats, 30-90 min flights) become available
|
2040
|
3,824 Mt
|
44.5% offsets, 40% SAF,
|
Feasibility of new aircraft such as blended-
|
|
|
7.5% non drop-in fuel
|
wing bodies demonstrated with full-scale
|
|
(2036-2040)
|
(new propulsion
|
working prototypes, electric/hydrogen for
|
|
|
technologies), 5% CCUS,
|
short-haul markets (100-150 seats, 45-120
|
|
|
3% improvements above
|
min flights) become available.
|
|
|
BAU
|
|
|
|
|
|
2045
|
6,153 Mt
|
55% SAF, 24% offsets,
|
Necessary infrastructure for new energy
|
|
|
10% non drop-in fuel, 8%
|
requirements (low carbon
|
|
(2041-2045)
|
CCUS, 3% improvements
|
electricity/hydrogen) becomes available
|
|
|
above BAU
|
|
2050
|
8,164 Mt
|
65% SAF, 13% non drop-
|
|
(2046-2050)
|
in fuel, 11% CCUS, 8%
|
|
offsets, 3%
|
|
|
improvements above
|
|
|
BAU
Commercially viable annual SAF production of 449 billion litres available
|
|