Fact Sheet - IATA NetZeroResolution

10/04/2021 | 11:18am EDT
Net zero carbon 2050 resolution

Fact sheet

At the 77th IATA Annual General Meeting in Boston, USA, on October 4th 2021, a resolution was passed by IATA member airlines committing them to achieving net-zero carbon emissions from their operations by 2050. This pledge brings air transport into line with the objectives of the Paris agreement to limit global warming to 1.5°C.

Current projections estimate that demand for individual air passenger journeys in 2050 could exceed 10 billion.

The expected carbon emissions on a 'business as usual' trajectory over the 2021-2050 period is approximately 21.2 gigatons of CO2. Mitigating that amount of carbon will be an enormous technological challenge, costing airlines an estimated $1.55 trillion over the period 2020-2050.

Success will require the coordinated combined efforts of the entire industry (airlines, airports, air navigation service providers, manufacturers) and significant government support.

The net-zero objective will be met through a combination of maximum elimination of emissions at source and the use of approved offsetting and carbon capture technologies. The key elements of the emissions reduction strategy are:

  • The use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), sourced from feedstocks that do not degrade the environment or compete with food or water
  • Investment in new aircraft technology, including radical new aerodynamic and alternative propulsion (electric or hydrogen) solutions
  • Continued improvement in infrastructure and operational efficiency, with a particular focus on improved air traffic management
  • The use of approved offsets including carbon capture and storage technology

www.iata.org/flynetzero

Net zero carbon 2050 resolution

Milestones towards net zero

The below table illustrates a potential set of estimated milestones towards net-zero, including the mix of abatement measures ('pathways') and some noteworthy actions envisaged.

DATE AMOUNT OF CO2 ABATEMENT

PATHWAY

ACTION

2025

381 megatonnes (Mt)

97% offsets, 2% SAF, 1%

improvements above

(2021-2025)

business as usual (BAU)

ICAO agree long-term goal for international aviation (2022); energy sector commits to at least 6 million tonnes SAF production; agreement of full implementation of Article of Paris Agreement

2030

979 Mt

93% offsets; 5% SAF, 2%

Use of 100% SAF on aircraft, ANSPs fully

Improvements above

implement ICAO Aviation System Block

(2026-2030)

BAU

upgrades to deliver fuel efficiency

improvements of 0.3% by 2030

2035

1,703 Mt

77.5% offsets, 17.5%

(2031-2035)

SAF, 3% improvements

above BAU, 2% Carbon

Capture Utilization and

Storage (CCUS)

Evolutionary technology achieving 30% reduction in fuel burn, electric/hydrogen aircraft for regional markets (50-100 seats, 30-90 min flights) become available

2040

3,824 Mt

44.5% offsets, 40% SAF,

Feasibility of new aircraft such as blended-

7.5% non drop-in fuel

wing bodies demonstrated with full-scale

(2036-2040)

(new propulsion

working prototypes, electric/hydrogen for

technologies), 5% CCUS,

short-haul markets (100-150 seats, 45-120

3% improvements above

min flights) become available.

BAU

2045

6,153 Mt

55% SAF, 24% offsets,

Necessary infrastructure for new energy

10% non drop-in fuel, 8%

requirements (low carbon

(2041-2045)

CCUS, 3% improvements

electricity/hydrogen) becomes available

above BAU

2050

8,164 Mt

65% SAF, 13% non drop-

(2046-2050)

in fuel, 11% CCUS, 8%

offsets, 3%

improvements above

BAU

Commercially viable annual SAF production of 449 billion litres available

Links

Text of net-zero resolution

Factsheets on SAF, Offsetting/Carbon Capture, New Technology, Operational/Infrastructure improvements ATAG Waypoint 2050report

www.iata.org/flynetzero

Net zero carbon 2050 resolution

Disclaimer

IATA - International Air Transport Association published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 15:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS