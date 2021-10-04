Fact Sheet - IATA NetZeroResolution

The expected carbon emissions on a 'business as usual' trajectory over the 2021-2050 period is approximately 21.2 gigatons of CO2. Mitigating that amount of carbon will be an enormous technological challenge, costing airlines an estimated $1.55 trillion over the period 2020-2050.

Current projections estimate that demand for individual air passenger journeys in 2050 could exceed 10 billion.

Success will require the coordinated combined efforts of the entire industry (airlines, airports, air navigation service providers, manufacturers) and significant government support.

The net-zero objective will be met through a combination of maximum elimination of emissions at source and the use of approved offsetting and carbon capture technologies. The key elements of the emissions reduction strategy are: