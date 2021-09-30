Fact Sheet - Taxes & the Environment

Taxes & the environment
Fact Sheet
In recent years there is an increasing trend, particularly within Europe, to tax passengers and airlines for the environmental impact of air travel. While the overall goal of such taxation is laudable, it has proven to be an ineffective policy choice as it negatively impacts passengers, other airline customers, jobs and the economy, without incentivizing newer and greener technology.
Addressing aviation's impacts
Environmental issues are at the top of the aviation industry's agenda, alongside safety and security. The aviation industry has adopted a set of ambitious targets to mitigate CO2 emissions from air transport:
-
An average improvement in fuel efficiency of 1.5% per year from 2009 to 2020 (between 2009-2019 the annual improvement has been over 2%)
-
A cap on net aviation CO2 emissions from 2021 (carbon-neutral growth)
-
To achieve net-zero carbon emissions from aviation by 2050.
In 2016, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) adopted a global carbon offsetting mechanism for international aviation (the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation or CORSIA). It is an international agreement that is valid until 2035 to cap net CO2 emissions from international flights at 2019 levels.
Originally, the CORSIA baseline calculation was agreed to be an average of 2019 and 2020 emissions. The COVID-19 crisis has seen a precipitous drop in demand for air transport of more than half compared with 2019. As a result, the CORSIA baseline would have been significantly reduced, imposing an unexpected and severe economic burden on the airline industry and contravening the spirit of the framework agreed in
2016. Therefore, in July 2020, the ICAO Council agreed to use 2019 as a baseline. In 2022, the ICAO Assembly will consider whether to continue with the baseline change beyond 2023 or revert back to the previously agreed 2019-20 average.
IATA now forecasts that as airlines slowly recover from COVID-19, CORSIA will mitigate more than 1 billion tonnes of CO2 over its lifespan until 2035.
The aviation sector is committed to advances in technology including the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), as well as operations and infrastructure to continue to reduce the sector's environmental impact. Airlines have been replacing old aircraft with new quieter and more efficient models - over 15,000 since 2009 at a cost of USD1 trillion. Rather than taxing passengers and airlines, we believe governments need to support multilateral efforts to address aviation's emissions, including SAF and CORSIA. Governments should consider tax incentives, loan guarantees, direct investment and grants to support the development of SAF as well as supporting investment in research in new technologies.
October 2021
Taxes are not an effective solution
Experience shows that the effectiveness of taxes as incentives for cleaner aircraft is doubtful and does not contribute to decarbonizing aviation. No government that introduced a ticket tax has been able to demonstrate that such tax reduced CO2 emissions and rarely (if ever) used the revenues to support investment in technologies that would help mitigate aviation's emissions.1
The vast majority of green taxes which are applied or being considered are imposed on top of existing carbon pricing instruments and are generally only targeting air transport as opposed to other (or all) modes of transport. For example, the ticket tax proposals in European Union countries would be in addition to the EU ETS and CORSIA, which already put a price on carbon.
These taxes are also contrary to the international commitments of States. In ICAO, States have agreed to reduce taxes levied directly on passengers or shippers. They have also committed to not apply duplicative carbon pricing instruments to international aviation, recognizing that a multilateral approach is more effective in the long-term than individual state measures. They also agreed that environmental levies should not be driven by fiscal aims but designed to recover for the costs of alleviating or preventing environmental problems.
The real impacts of taxation
Taxes have negative impacts on the environment, passengers and the economy.
The financial impact of a tax on airlines will limit their ability to invest in newer, cleaner and quieter aircraft and technology, delaying fleet renewal and the associated environmental benefits.
Passengers will be more heavily taxed or opt for longer journeys - resulting in more emissions - through airports where no such taxes are levied.
Airlines will lose their competitiveness if they lose customers to competitors based in other countries. Taxes levied at an individual state level therefore distort competition, often to the detriment of the home carrier of the given state, which is most exposed to the tax burden.
The local economy is negatively affected as a decline in air passenger volumes leads to decreased tourism and business travel, lower demand for goods and services, resulting in a negative impact on Gross Domestic Product.
Furthermore, the reduction in passenger volumes will not necessarily result in a reduction in emissions as airlines will either maintain their existing operations but with lower load factors or reallocate their fleet to different markets that are more profitable.
Governments may also lose revenues if the increase in the tax is offset by a decrease in the volume of air travel and the indirect effects of a reduction in revenue from lost travelers' spending as well as uncollected fees, charges and taxes.
1 In most countries, it is not possible to earmark Government tax revenues to fund specific measures, as tax revenues are used to fund the general Government budget.
October 2021
Disclaimer
IATA - International Air Transport Association published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 15:41:10 UTC.