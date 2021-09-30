Fact Sheet - Taxes & the Environment

Taxes & the environment

Fact Sheet

In recent years there is an increasing trend, particularly within Europe, to tax passengers and airlines for the environmental impact of air travel. While the overall goal of such taxation is laudable, it has proven to be an ineffective policy choice as it negatively impacts passengers, other airline customers, jobs and the economy, without incentivizing newer and greener technology.

Addressing aviation's impacts

Environmental issues are at the top of the aviation industry's agenda, alongside safety and security. The aviation industry has adopted a set of ambitious targets to mitigate CO2 emissions from air transport:

An average improvement in fuel efficiency of 1.5% per year from 2009 to 2020 (between 2009-2019 the annual improvement has been over 2%)

2009-2019 the annual improvement has been over 2%) A cap on net aviation CO2 emissions from 2021 (carbon-neutral growth)

(carbon-neutral growth) To achieve net-zero carbon emissions from aviation by 2050.

In 2016, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) adopted a global carbon offsetting mechanism for international aviation (the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation or CORSIA). It is an international agreement that is valid until 2035 to cap net CO2 emissions from international flights at 2019 levels.

Originally, the CORSIA baseline calculation was agreed to be an average of 2019 and 2020 emissions. The COVID-19 crisis has seen a precipitous drop in demand for air transport of more than half compared with 2019. As a result, the CORSIA baseline would have been significantly reduced, imposing an unexpected and severe economic burden on the airline industry and contravening the spirit of the framework agreed in

2016. Therefore, in July 2020, the ICAO Council agreed to use 2019 as a baseline. In 2022, the ICAO Assembly will consider whether to continue with the baseline change beyond 2023 or revert back to the previously agreed 2019-20 average.

IATA now forecasts that as airlines slowly recover from COVID-19, CORSIA will mitigate more than 1 billion tonnes of CO2 over its lifespan until 2035.

The aviation sector is committed to advances in technology including the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), as well as operations and infrastructure to continue to reduce the sector's environmental impact. Airlines have been replacing old aircraft with new quieter and more efficient models - over 15,000 since 2009 at a cost of USD1 trillion. Rather than taxing passengers and airlines, we believe governments need to support multilateral efforts to address aviation's emissions, including SAF and CORSIA. Governments should consider tax incentives, loan guarantees, direct investment and grants to support the development of SAF as well as supporting investment in research in new technologies.

October 2021