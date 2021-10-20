Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Factbox-Biden, Democrats $2 trillion spending plan: What is in, what is cut?

10/20/2021 | 02:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress rolled out an ambitious $3.5 trillion spending plan in August to support his economic policies. The measure is being whittled down to reach a compromise that all Democratic legislators will support.

After a flurry of White House meetings on Tuesday aimed at getting a deal as soon as this week, some details of what the bill will contain are clear, and others remain under negotiation.

Senators Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema, who emerged as the key obstructionists to the $3.5 trillion package, have yet to indicate they have agreed to anything at all.

Here's what we know so far:

A BILL WORTH ABOUT $2 TRILLION

Biden told lawmakers on Tuesday he thought he could get Manchin and Sinema to agree to a figure in the range of $1.75 trillion to $1.9 trillion, according to a source familiar with the talks.

Progressive Caucus chair Pramila Jayapal said Tuesday at the White House after a meeting with Biden that she thought Biden was trying to get everyone to agree on bill totaling between $1.9 trillion and $2.2 trillion.

Manchin said he has not moved from a target of $1.5 trillion.

COMMUNITY COLLEGE, AFFORDABLE HOUSING CUT

Biden's plan to offer all Americans two free years of community college has been scrapped, several congressional sources said.

Also on the block, some $322 billion earmarked for affordable housing, money for paid family leave and some $400 billion earmarked to increase home-based care for the elderly and disabled.

CHILD TAX CREDITS SLIMMED DOWN

Child tax credits, a way to give financial support to low-to-middle income parents, are likely to remain in the bill, sources said. But the tax credit duration has been trimmed down to one year from the four years originally proposed.

There was no sign progressives have signed on to this change in duration.

CLIMATE PLAN REMAINS IN FLUX

Manchin opposed a central part of Biden's climate plan, paying billions in subsidies to utility companies to shift to cleaner energy sources. The opposition has left Democrats' scrambling to come up with an alternative.

Proposals include boosting production tax credits for nuclear power and enhancing credits for carbon sequestration projects, according to congressional sources.

TAX CHANGES UNCLEAR

The bill was originally financed by higher taxes on the wealthy and corporations. Democrats and the Treasury Department pitched a scaled-down proposal that would require banks to report accounts with non-wage activity in excess of $10,000. Other possible changes remained unclear.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason, Jarrett Renshaw, Andrea Shalal; Writing by Heather Timmons; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:49pCarrefour Q3 sales slow, on the offensive despite failed Auchan tie-up
RE
02:46pFAA demanding more transparency from U.S. airplane manufacturers -testimony
RE
02:46pFund advisor presses EV startup Rivian on environment, human rights ahead of IPO
RE
02:35pFACTBOX-BIDEN, DEMOCRATS $2 TRILLION SPENDING PLAN : What is in, what is cut?
RE
02:32pBoston Fed will not release documents on its former president's trades
RE
02:30pRodolphe Belmer named Atos CEO, ending Girard's troubled reign
RE
02:29pUK Serious Fraud Office 'weaponised' U.S. fixer in Unaoil case, court told
RE
02:23pFED BEIGE BOOK : Outlooks for near-term economic activity remained positive, overall, but some districts noted increased uncertainty and more cautious optimism than in previous months
RE
02:23pFED BEIGE BOOK : Most districts reported significantly elevated prices, fueled by rising demand for goods and raw materials
RE
02:23pFED BEIGE BOOK : Economic activity grew at a modest to moderate rate, according to the majority of federal reserve districts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: BHP Group, Cloudflare, Tesla, Microsoft, Targe..
2Falck Renewables S p A : Agreement for the acquisition of Falck SpA's s..
3European stocks hit 6-week highs as Nestle shines in mixed bag of earni..
4Alibaba Group : Kicks Off 2021 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
5The Trade Desk : Launches New Advertising Partnership with Xiaomi

HOT NEWS