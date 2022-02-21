Factbox-Britain scraps all remaining COVID-19 restrictions

Below is a summary of the changes announced:

ISOLATION

From Feb. 24:

- The legal requirement to self-isolate following a positive test will end.

Adults and children who test positive will be advised to stay at home and avoid contact with other people for at least 5 full days and then continue to follow the guidance until they have received 2 negative test results on consecutive days.

- Workers will not be legally obliged to tell their employers when they are required to self-isolate

- Self-isolation support payments will end

- Routine contact-tracing will end

- Fully vaccinated close contacts of positive cases and under 18s will no longer have to take a test for 7 days

- Close contacts who are not fully vaccinated will no longer be legally required to self isolate

From April 1:

- People with COVID-19 symptoms will be encouraged simply to exercise personal responsibility in same way as those with flu would be encouraged to be considerate of others

TESTING

From Feb. 21:

- The government is immediately removing the requirement for staff and children in most education and childcare settings to undertake twice weekly asymptomatic testing

From April 1:

- Free symptomatic and asymptomatic testing for the general public will end

- Limited symptomatic testing will remain available for a small number of at-risk groups as well as for social care staff

- The government is working with retailers to ensure everyone who wants to can buy a test

CERTIFICATION

From April 1, the government will no longer recommend the use of voluntary Covid status certification

VACCINES

- A spring booster vaccine will be offered to over 75s, care home residents and over 12s who are immunosuppressed

- The vaccine taskforce will continue to ensure UK has access to effective vaccines as they are developed

NEW VARIANTS

- The Office for National Statistics survey will be maintained to allow to continue tracking the virus with regional and age breakdowns to spot surges

(Compiled by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Alistair Smout)