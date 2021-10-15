Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Factbox-British energy suppliers dwindle as gas prices soar

10/15/2021 | 08:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Sections of gas pipeline are seen next to a disused gas holder in Manchester

(Reuters) -British energy suppliers are grappling with soaring wholesale gas prices that have led to the collapse of a number of energy companies, forcing nearly 2 million customers so far to switch providers.

Prices of wholesale gas have multiplied in recent months as economies reopen after lockdowns and rising demand for liquefied natural gas in Asia pushed down supplies to Europe.

Smaller energy suppliers, which have less capital available to hedge customer needs, have stopped trading in recent weeks. Britain's bigger energy firms are mopping up their customers and have asked the government for support to help bear the costs.

Before the current crisis, there were more than 50 small- and mid-sized independent energy suppliers in Britain with around a 30% share of the market.

The rest of the market is controlled by five large suppliers: OVO Energy and SSE brands, owned by OVO Energy, EDF Energy, Centrica's British Gas, several E.ON brands and Iberdrola's Scottish Power.

Here's a look at some of the companies that have fallen prey to the surging costs and the firms that have taken on the customers of the failed ones.

Collapsed supplier No. of customers New supplier

PfP Energy 82,000 domestic British Gas

customers and 5,600

non-domestic customers

MoneyPlus Energy 9,000 domestic British Gas

customers

Utility Point 220,000 domestic EDF

customers

People's Energy 350,000 domestic British Gas

customers, and 1,000

non-domestic customers

Avro Energy 580,000 domestic Octopus Energy

customers

Green Supplier Ltd 255,000 domestic Shell Energy

customers and a small

number of non-domestic

customers

ENSTROGA 6,000 domestic E.ON Next

customers

Igloo Energy 179,000 domestic E.ON Next

customers

Symbio Energy 48,000 domestic E.ON Next

customers and a small

number of non-domestic

customers

Pure Planet 235,000 customers To be determined

Colorado Energy 15,000 customers To be determined

9,000 To be determined

Daligas domestic and

non-domestic gas

customers

(SOURCE: OFGEM, Reuters reporting)

(Reporting by Aditi Sebastian and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel, Keith Weir and Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:20aSterling rises to 20-month high versus euro
RE
08:18aNigerian inflation eases in September as food price rises slow
RE
08:11aNICHOLAS CADBURY : British Airways owner IAG names Whitbread's Cadbury as new finance chief
RE
08:11aStocks advance on robust earnings, inflation fears ebb for now
RE
08:09aFactbox-British energy suppliers dwindle as gas prices soar
RE
08:08aChina may cut taxes for small downstream firms -premier
RE
08:07aStarwood Capital raises $10 billion for latest real estate fund
RE
08:05aGolden State Pops Orchestra and Chorale present their Return to the Stage with the annual Holiday POPS Spectacular!
SE
08:05aViewTech Borescopes Exhibiting at Three Leading Conferences
SE
08:02aMATOLCSY : Completely new economic thinking is needed
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Powell still favorite for Fed reinstatement but investors examine alter..
2J&J puts talc liabilities into bankruptcy
3Beter Bed N :  Bed Holding continued growth in Q3 2021 and launched sev..
4Nexi S p A : Italy's Nexi moves to close SIA takeover after antitrust g..
5XMReality : has joined Microsoft's Partner Network

HOT NEWS