Factbox-Canada's 10 costliest natural disasters by insurance claims

Insurance loss estimates will not be available for several weeks, but industry experts expect the damages to be significant. Below are the 10 costliest natural disasters in Canada so far:

YEAR INCIDENT,LOCATION DETAILS, INSURED LOSSES

May Wildfires, Fort Wildfires in the oil sands

2016 McMurray, Alberta hub forced the evacuation of some

90,000 residents, shuttered numerous

oil sands operations and cut Canada's

crude output by more than 1 million

barrels a day. Insured losses: C$3.58

billion ($2.84 billion).

June Floods, southern Massive floods over the eastern slopes

2013 Alberta of the Rocky Mountains caused four

deaths, forced the evacuation of

thousands and shut down Calgary's

downtown core. Insured losses: C$1.7

billion.

January Ice storms, The storms in southern Quebec and

1998 Ontario, Quebec eastern Ontario killed 35 people and

left millions of people in the two

provinces without power for several

weeks. Insured losses: C$1.3 billion.

June Hailstorm, The storm damaged at least 70,000

2020 Calgary, Alberta homes and vehicles. Insured losses:

C$1.2 billion.

July Floods, Toronto, A heavy rainstorm flooded the city's

2013 Ontario subway stations, shut down parts of

the public transit network and major

roads and some 300,000 customers lost

power. Insured losses: C$940 million.

May Wildfire, Slave A third of Slave Lake was destroyed by

2011 Lake, Alberta a fire Insured losses were estimated

at C$700 million.

May Windstorm, A storm with wind gusts of over 100

2018 Ontario, Quebec kilometers/hour caused power outages

and damage to buildings and vehicles

and downed trees. Over 925,000 people

across the two provinces were without

power for days. Insured losses: C$680

million

August Tornado, floods, Three tornadoes that hit southern

2005 Toronto and Ontario caused widespread flooding in

southern Ontario Toronto and surrounding areas. Insured

losses: C$625 million

April Ice jams, floods, Ice jams on the Athabasca River raised

2020 Fort McMurray water levels, causing flooding in

low-lying areas. Insured losses: C$562

million

August Hail storm, Hail the size of golf and tennis balls

2014 Airdrie, Alberta caused damage to buildings and

vehicles. Insured losses: C$450

million

Sources: Insurance Bureau of Canada, Public Safety Canada, Can IQ, local media reports

($1 = 1.2591 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)