Factbox-Comments from crowds in London on Queen Elizabeth

09/19/2022 | 03:52am EDT
State funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth

LONDON (Reuters) - Hundreds of thousands of people are expected in central London on Monday as the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, takes place.

Below are quotes from some in the crowds:

ALEXANDRA STEVENSON, 35, A NURSE FROM LONDON

"She' been a around for so long that all of us have taken her for granted.

"I'm here because it's part of history - like everybody else I think. We'll get along alright, I think - this country is full of pragmatic people."

VICKY McCONKEY, 70, FROM LONDON

"She's been here all my life. I'm not particularly mad about the royal family but I like the queen.

"I wasn't going to miss it, though - I had to be here."

JOEL FESTENSTEIN, 28, BUSINESS RISK ANALYST FROM MANCHESTER

"I've been a long admirer of the Queen. I even went to her 80th birthday as a child when she was here in the palace. I wanted to be part of the final send-off."

MARIO REID, VETERAN WHO SERVED 22 YEARS WITH THE ROYAL ENGINEERS, FROM KENT

"We call her the boss - I've just come to pay my respects for her.

"I got booted and suited up for this. Polished my shoes and everything."

CRAIG CHAMBERS, 32, RAILWAY WORKER

"I'm from the Caribbean community and we celebrate a life rather than mourning - but we do it respectfully.

"I have a lot of respect for the years she's reigned. I wanted to be a part of history."

ALISON CORNISH, 66, FROM KENT

"We wanted to come and see this historic event, to be part of it and to pay our respects to the queen and thanks for her long life of service, and I think we'll probably feel fairly emotional at the end of it."

ABBY FOX, 32, WORKS IN RECRUITMENT, FROM ESSEX

"She feels like your nan - like you family. She was always there, always smiling.

"She's just dedicated her whole life to the country, hasn't she? And not asked for anything back."

CAROL JOSEPH, 63, FROM LONDON

"She is just magnificent, she's done such an impeccable reign with such dignity, such respect, she's never had anything, any scandal against her and she deserves the respect. She's our Queen, she is the UK."

(Compiled by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
