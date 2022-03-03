Log in
Factbox-Companies cut Russia operations and trade as sanctions tighten

03/03/2022 | 05:33am EST
FILE PHOTO: The Airbus logo pictured at the company's headquarters in Blagnac near Toulouse

(Reuters) - Companies have limited, put on hold or exited business activities in Russia following a wave of sanctions imposed after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Below is a list of companies that have taken action or are considering it. Follow links for full stories:

AUTOMAKERS

The world's vehicle manufacturers have taken measures ranging from Mercedes-Benz Group's plans to spin-off its stake in Russia's Kamaz, to GM and luxury car makers such as Jaguar halting exports there. Ford, Renault, BMW and AB Volvo are suspending some production in Russia.

-Daimler Truck, including cooperation with Russian truck maker Kamaz.

-Mercedes-Benz Group.

-General Motors and Sweden's Volvo Cars.

-British luxury car makers Jaguar Land Rover and Aston Martin.

-Truck maker AB Volvo, a separate group from Volvo Cars.

-French carmaker Renault.

-U.S. motor-bike Harley-Davidson.

-Ford.

-Germany's BMW.

-Among Japanese automakers, Toyota, Mazda Honda, and Mitsubishi.

AVIATION

Airbus and Boeing are suspending shipments of parts to Russia, while AerCap Holdings has ceased leasing activity with Russian airlines.

-Airbus and U.S. plane-maker Boeing

-The world's biggest aircraft leasing company, AerCap Holdings.

-Lufthansa's Technik unit, which provides maintenance.

BANKS

Some banks are beginning to wind down relations with Russian banks and funds.

-Global bank HSBC.

-Nordic lender Nordea.

-Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) is looking into leaving Russia, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. A spokesperson said RBI had no plans to quit Russia.

-Dubai's Mashreqbank.

-ING Groep.

ENERGY

Several oil majors say they will divest from Russian projects, among other curbs on exposure.

-BP and Shell.

-France's TotalEnergies.

-Norwegian energy group Equinor.

-Denmark's Orsted.

-Exxon Mobil.

-Italian energy group Eni.

-Austrian energy group OMV.

-Centrica.

-German turbine maker Siemens Energy.

-Global commodities trader Trafigura.

-German utility Uniper and its controlling shareholder Fortum.

-Technip Energies.

FILM AND TELEVISION

Some Hollywood studios suspended new film releases, while Netflix has paused future projects and acquisitions.

-Disney, Warner Bros, and Sony Pictures Entertainment

-Netflix

INDUSTRIALS

Actions range from suspending operations to halting new orders and deliveries.

-Swedish engineering group Sandvik.

-Atlas Copco.

-Metso Outotec .

-Norsk Hydro.

-Siemens.

-Swiss engineering and automation group ABB.

-The world's second-biggest building materials supplier, CRH,.

LOGISTICS

Major shipping and parcel services have stopped most of their cargo to and from Russia.

-U.S.-based United Parcel Service Inc and FedEx Corp.

-The three biggest container lines, MSC, Maersk and CMA CGM.

-Germany's Hapag Lloyd.

-Deutsche Post.

-Kuehne und Nagel.

-Oil tanker company Frontline is unlikely to transport Russian crude oil, the company's chief executive told Norway's E24 business news website.

FASHION

Sportswear companies pulled from partnerships in Russia and limited future sales.

-Adidas.

-Nike.

-Puma.

-H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer.

TECHNOLOGY

Big players limited access of Russian media to their platforms and some pared back product sales.

-Apple.

-Alphabet's Google.

-Microsoft.

-Business software giants Oracle and SAP

-Laptop maker Dell.

-Business software maker Atlassian Corp.

- Tietoevry

TELECOMS

Ericsson and Nokia stop deliveries to Russia.

-Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson.

-Nokia.

OTHER SECTORS

-Finnish tyre maker Nokian Tyres.

-Finnish chemical company Kemira.

-Swedish home appliance maker Electrolux.

- Finnish Forestry firm Stora Enso.

-Spotify.

- YIT

(Compiled by Boleslaw Lasocki, Alexander Kloss, Valentine Baldassari and Izabela Niemiec; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Frank Jack Daniel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S 0.79% 21560 Delayed Quote.-8.74%
AB VOLVO -0.80% 174.74 Delayed Quote.-16.04%
ADIDAS AG -1.48% 202.3 Delayed Quote.-18.84%
AIRBUS SE -1.51% 108.2 Real-time Quote.-2.39%
APPLE INC. 2.06% 166.56 Delayed Quote.-6.20%
BP PLC 0.27% 375.25 Delayed Quote.13.28%
EQUINOR ASA -1.88% 297.25 Real-time Quote.28.44%
ERICSSON 4.37% 80.16 Delayed Quote.-22.92%
HAPAG-LLOYD AG 1.45% 266.6 Delayed Quote.-5.13%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 0.27% 3365 Delayed Quote.3.90%
KEMIRA OYJ -0.43% 11.61 Delayed Quote.-12.53%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 3.90% 293 Delayed Quote.-12.15%
NOKIA OYJ -2.47% 4.726 Delayed Quote.-13.29%
OMV AG 5.40% 44.33 Delayed Quote.-15.88%
ORSTED A/S -3.78% 767.8 Delayed Quote.-4.45%
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG 1.64% 13.08 Delayed Quote.-50.43%
RENAULT -2.59% 25 Real-time Quote.-15.85%
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY PJSC 12.10% 307.95 Delayed Quote.-48.59%
SANDVIK AB -1.04% 200.3 Delayed Quote.-19.95%
VTB BANK 0.05% 0.02011 Delayed Quote.-58.27%
HOT NEWS