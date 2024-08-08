VIENNA (Reuters) - The cancellation of concerts by U.S. pop star Taylor Swift in Vienna due to a planned attack has illustrated the risks to stadium shows and music festivals.

Following are some recent attacks at such events.

2024 MOSCOW ATTACK

More than 140 people were killed when gunmen opened fire at the Crocus City Hall outside Moscow in March 2024 then set fire to the venue. The attack, claimed by Islamic State, began just before Soviet-era rock group Picnic was to perform its hit "Afraid of Nothing".

2023 ISRAEL ATTACK

Gunmen killed 260 people and took hostages at the Nature Party festival near Kibbutz Re'im, one of the first targets of an assault on Israel by Hamas-led militants on Oct. 7, 2023. The assault sparked the war in Gaza in which nearly 40,000 Palestinians have been killed.

2017 LAS VEGAS SHOOTING

Sixty people were killed and hundreds injured when a lone shooter opened fire on the crowd at Las Vegas's Route 91 Harvest music festival, in the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history. The attacker was later found dead in a hotel room. The FBI found no clear motive.

2017 MANCHESTER BOMBING

Twenty-two people were killed and many more injured when 22-year-old Salman Abedi detonated a homemade bomb as parents arrived to collect children at Manchester Arena in May 2017, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had played a show.

2015 PARIS ATTACK

Paris's Bataclan venue was among the targets in a series of attacks carried out by Islamist gunmen in the French capital in November 2015. Ninety of the 130 people killed had been attending an Eagles of Death Metal concert at the theatre.

(Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray)