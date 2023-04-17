The closure of two regional banks in March shook investor confidence and set off fears over deposit safety after small banks shed $177.5 billion in deposits in March from the previous month, according to data from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
These lenders will be compelled to lift deposit rates to lure customers, analysts worry, raising costs of one of the cheapest sources of funding.
Bank Deposits fall
Charles Schwab Corp Deposits shrank 11% in the
first quarter from the prior
quarter and 30% from the same
period a year earlier.
M&T Bank Corp Total deposits for M&T Bank
fell nearly 3% to $159.1
billion, compared with $163.5
billion at the end of the
previous quarter.
State Street Corp Deposits at State Street fell
3% to $210 billion from the
prior quarter.
(Compiled by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta)