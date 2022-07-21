Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Factbox-ECB unveils new TPI anti-fragmentation instrument

07/21/2022 | 08:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: European flags are seen in front of the ECB building, in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank unveiled on Thursday its Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI), a new bond purchase scheme aimed at helping more indebted euro zone countries and preventing financial fragmentation within the currency bloc.

The following are details of the scheme.

WHY IS IT NEEDED?

ECB rate hikes push up borrowing costs on the bloc's periphery disproportionately, meaning countries like Italy, Spain and Portugal face a bigger rise in yields than "core" members like Germany and France.

Italy, which has a lot of debt and is engulfed in a government crisis, is especially vulnerable as markets fear a prolonged period of political instability.

The ECB raised rates for the first time in over a decade on Thursday and flagged further increases, so the bloc's southern rim faces a steady and potentially large rise in borrowing costs in the coming months.

"In particular, as the Governing Council continues normalising monetary policy, the TPI will ensure that the monetary policy stance is transmitted smoothly across all euro area countries," it said in a statement.

WHAT DID THE ECB DECIDE ON THURSDAY?

Full details of the TPI will be set out in a separate statement to be published at 1345 GMT, the ECB said.

Ahead of that, the ECB said the TPI could be activated to counter "unwarranted, disorderly market dynamics that pose a serious threat to the transmission of monetary policy across the euro area".

It added: "The scale of TPI purchases depends on the severity of the risks facing policy transmission. Purchases are not restricted ex ante."

Its statement later will be scrutinised for further detail on how the mechanism will work, notably what conditionality will be attached to participation.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Mark John; Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.68% 0.6713 Delayed Quote.5.09%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.76% 1.1659 Delayed Quote.-1.06%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.90% 0.755413 Delayed Quote.9.05%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.12% 0.012266 Delayed Quote.4.45%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.82% 0.973672 Delayed Quote.12.06%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:53aFactbox-Which British workers are heading for industrial action?
RE
08:49aU.S. weekly jobless claims hit fresh 8-month high
RE
08:46aINSTANT VIEW : ECB raises rates by 50 bps in fight against inflation:
RE
08:44aU.S. CPC : Largest probabilities of above-normal temperatures exc…
RE
08:43aU.S. FORECASTER CPC : August-september-october 2022 outlook predi…
RE
08:41aNigerian naira hits record low in volatile black market trade
RE
08:41aEU plan to curb gas use faces opposition from countries
RE
08:40aAnalysis-Supply chain snags threaten to slow air industry take-off
RE
08:38aGlobal manufacturers see chip shortage easing
RE
08:36aFactbox-ECB unveils new TPI anti-fragmentation instrument
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S.Korea's POSCO Holdings hit by surging raw materials costs
2China fines Didi Global $1.2 billion for violating data security laws
3Social media revenue growth expected to slow as TikTok, Apple compete
4Roche : Half-Year 2022 Presentation
5SAP's quarterly revenue beats estimates, trims 2022 profit outlook

HOT NEWS