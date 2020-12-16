Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Factbox: Europe's tech companies accelerate IPO plans

12/16/2020 | 02:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Europe, which has long trailed Silicon Valley in nurturing home-grown tech giants, is building up a pipeline of stock market candidates that are potentially looking to list in 2021.

Tech companies across Europe have been preparing to make the jump to the public market over the past year, benefiting from faster growth in digital business during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is a list of few of those companies:

- Deliveroo, the British online food delivery business, is expected to list in London early next year. The London-based firm, which has appointed investment banks Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to manage the IPO, could be valued at more than 3 billion pounds, sources said.

- Swedish payments provider Klarna Bank AB, whose valuation has reached $5.5 billion, said a stock market listing is likely within the next couple of years.

- Cyber-security firm Darktrace is said to be pursuing a London listing in 2021, with the help of investment banks UBS, Jefferies and Berenberg. The British company is targeting a $5bn valuation.

- musicMagpie, the resale site that allows users to sell their old mobile phones, dvds and other electronic devices for cash, has also reportedly hired banks for an IPO in London next year.

"After a sustained period of strong performance, musicMagpie is reviewing a number of attractive alternatives to best support our continuing rapid growth," it said in a statement.

- German retailer Otto Group is planning to list its online fashion retailer About You in early 2021 in a deal that could value the company at about 3 billion euros as it hopes to benefit from a boom in online shopping in the covid-19 pandemic, sources said.

- Moonpig, the e-retailer of cards, gifts and flowers, is also exploring a listing in London or Amsterdam, where its principle operations are, sources said.

"As a high growth company we constantly evaluate our funding options, and regularly meet with advisers on this subject," a Moonpig spokesperson said.

- Trustpilot, the European equivalent of reviews site TripAdvisor, has been rumoured to be considering an IPO for over a year.

- German used-car dealing platform AUTO1 has hired investment banks Goldman Sachs, Citi and BNP Paribas as global coordinators for its IPO, which may value it up to 5 billion euros ($6.07 billion), sources said.

- Price comparison site Check24 is also looking at a listing in 2021 2022 among other options, sources said. Check24 was not immediately available for comment.

- The Parship Group, a German online dating company whose brands include eHarmony, Parship and Elite Partners, is also in talks with banking advisers for a potential IPO in 2022. Parship owner Prosiebensat declined to comment.

- French music distributor Believe is preparing a 2021 stock market flotation that could value it at around 2 billion euros as its owners seek to benefit from high valuations for tech companies, sources said.

(Unless specified otherwise, the companies mentioned above declined to comment on listing plans)

($1 = 0.8232 euros)

(Compiled by Clara Denina, Abhinav Ramnarayan and Arno Schuetze. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE 1.16% 13.56 Delayed Quote.-2.52%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 1.95% 242.43 Delayed Quote.3.42%
UBS GROUP AG 1.13% 12.575 Delayed Quote.2.86%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:13aEstonian mobility startup Bolt raises 150 million euros from investors
RE
02:11aEuropean tech firms seek to share in U.S. IPO bonanza
RE
02:10aFACTBOX : Europe's tech companies accelerate IPO plans
RE
02:09aIndia's December 1-15 diesel sales down 5.2% y/y, petrol up 9.5% - prelim data
RE
02:08aUK inflation slows much more than expected in November
RE
02:07aBOJ to hold fire in hope extending aid programmes will keep pandemic pain at bay
RE
02:05aVEHICLE CHARGING IN VALHALLA : a heroic power struggle
RE
01:59aAsian countries, Switzerland at risk in U.S. Treasury's currency report
RE
01:53aNikkei ends higher on Wall Street cues; Apple-related shares gain
RE
01:53aGerman coronavirus deaths hit new high as lockdown starts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Hackers used SolarWinds' dominance against it in sprawling spy campaign
2Mobileye looks to build its own lidar to drive down self-driving costs
3CAR INC. : ANALYSIS: China to crank up anti-trust heat on Big Tech after unprecedented fines
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : Corporation Provides A Mid-point -2-
5CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC. : CINEMARK : December 2020 Liquidity and COVID-19 Investor Presentation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ