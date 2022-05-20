Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Factbox-Europe seeks to restart magnesium output after two decades

05/20/2022 | 07:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Wider Image: Brick carrier builds social success

(Reuters) - The European Union has targeted magnesium as a priority critical mineral to cut dependence on China and three firms are gearing up to produce it in Europe for the first time since 2001.

Below are facts about magnesium and the three potential projects.

MAGNESIUM

Magnesium is a shiny grey, very light metal that provides strength as an ingredient in aluminium and steel alloys used in aluminium cans, car wheels and airplane wings.

The mineral is abundant in the earth's crust and also can be produced from seawater, but smelting is more complicated and is very energy-intensive.

China dominates production, accounting for 88% of the world's supply. Other producers include Brazil, Russia and the United States.

Europe accounts for about 20% of global magnesium demand at around 200,000 tonnes a year, but the last European magnesium production sites - in Norway and France - closed in 2001.

Magnesium prices in China hit record highs last year and are still double the level seen 12 months ago.

The EU-funded organisation EIT Raw Materials has identified three potential projects that could allow a restart of magnesium production in Europe, two in Romania and one in Bosnia.

VERDE MAGNESIUM https://www.verdemg.com

Verde is working on reviving an old mine in western Romania and plans to build an integrated processing plant. The company, supported by private equity group Amerocap, is seeking a mining licence from the government and hopes to launch production in 2025.

"Verde Magnesium is aiming to offer a consistent supply of processed magnesium from Romania amounting to approximately 30,000 tonnes a year - or 15% of EU demand - by 2030," said Chairman Bernd Martens.

WASTES ECOTECH

The company aims to process waste from a former state-own chemical site in central Romania to extract magnesium and other minerals. The firm did not respond to enquiries, but EIT Raw Materials said the company is feasibility studies for operations that could produce 22,000 tonnes of magnesium a year.

BOSNIA PROJECT

The owners of the project have declined to be identified, but EIT Raw Materials said the firm plans to build a mine and processing facility that could initially produce 15,000 tonnes of magnesium a year, with potential to expand to 50,000 tonnes.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:46aFinnish brewery launches NATO beer to mark membership application
RE
07:46aExclusive-Danone ramps up U.S. baby formula shipments to address shortage
RE
07:46aG7 mobilise $19.8 billion for Ukraine, ready to for more throughout war-communique
RE
07:46aSyrian man stabs wife and a man in Norway domestic dispute - police
RE
07:45aStellantis aims for 50% of sales online at relaunched Lancia
RE
07:41aG7 finance leaders reaffirm FX commitment in communique
RE
07:41aFactbox-Europe seeks to restart magnesium output after two decades
RE
07:40aUkraine's Azov commander says civilians, heavily wounded evacuated from Mariupol plant
RE
07:39aU.S.' PELOSI WARNS BRITAIN : No trade deal unless you respect N.Irish peace deal
RE
07:39aU.S.' PELOSI WARNS BRITAIN : No trade deal unless you respect N.Irish peace deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Danone ramps up U.S. baby formula shipments to address shortage
2Musk denies he sexually harassed flight attendant on private jet
3Analysis-Musk's ESG attack spotlights $35 trillion industry confusion
4Computer chip giant ASML places big bets on a tiny future
5Musk says 'Tesla is on my mind 24/7' amid concerns about Twitter distra..

HOT NEWS