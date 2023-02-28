Factbox-Fed rate watch: Wall Street banks see longer hike cycle, higher rates

Recent U.S. data, including an uptick in personal consumption expenditure - the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, has prompted some major investment banks and brokerages to factor in the possibility of a 50-basis-point rate hike in March versus 25 bps earlier.

Money market traders still see an about 80% chance of the Fed delivering a smaller 25-basis-point rate hike in March.

Banks have flagged the possibility of the Fed's peak rate rising as high as 6%, above the 5.4% by September this year that markets are currently pricing in.

Following are expectations from some major investment banks and brokerages:

Banks March hike Terminal rate Comments

expectations expectations

(in bps)

NatWest 50 5.75% "We put the odds at about 60% that

the FOMC hikes by 50bps"

Barclays 25 5.40% Sees "good chance" of 50bp hike in

March, especially if March 10

payrolls data is robust; expects

more Fed rate setters to revise

their 2023 dot from 5.1% to 5.4% in

March meeting

BofA 25 5.25%-5.5% Says Fed may have to hike as much as

6% to rein in inflation; expects

U.S. economy to tip into recession

in Q3 2023

RBC 25 5.5% Says terminal of 5.5% is

unnecessary; "there seems to be an

overreaction to recent data";

expects Fed to cut rates if

unemployment rate reaches 4.5% by

year-end and coincides with core

inflation slowing to around 3%

Morgan 25 5.13% Sees return to 50bps hike as

Stanley unlikely; expects first rate cut in

March 2024, later than December 2023

it had previously expected

Deutsche 25 5.60% Expects moderate recession to start

Bank in Q4 2023; expects first Fed rate

cut in Q1 2024

Goldman 25 5.25%-5.5% Expects core PCE inflation to fall

Sachs to 3.3% in December - higher than

2.9% forecast earlier; core PCE

currently stands at 4.7%

