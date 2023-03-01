Advanced search
Factbox-Fed rate watch: Wall Street banks see longer hike cycle, higher rates

03/01/2023 | 08:38am EST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve building in Washington, U.S.

(Reuters) - As the U.S. economy holds up better than expected in the face of aggressive interest rate hikes, markets have started pricing in a higher peak rate as the Federal Reserve battles sticky inflation in a tight labor market.

Recent U.S. data, including an uptick in personal consumption expenditure - the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, has prompted some major investment banks and brokerages to factor in the possibility of a 50-basis-point rate hike in March versus 25 bps expected earlier.

Money market traders still see an 80% chance of the Fed delivering a smaller 25-basis-point rate hike in March.

Banks have flagged the possibility of the Fed's peak rate rising as high as 6%, above the 5.42% by September that markets are currently pricing in.

Following are expectations from some major investment banks and brokerages:

Banks March hike Terminal rate Comments

expectations expectations

(in bps)

NatWest 50 5.75% "We put the odds at about 60% that

the FOMC hikes by 50bps"

Barclays 25 5.40% Sees "good chance" of 50bp hike in

March, especially if March 10

payrolls data is robust; expects

more Fed rate setters to revise

their 2023 dot from 5.1% to 5.4% in

March meeting

BofA 25 5.25% - 5.5% Says Fed may have to hike as much as

6% to rein in inflation; expects

U.S. economy to tip into recession

in Q3 2023

Expects Fed to continue

Nordea 25 5.75% - 6% hiking by 25bp until the September

meeting

RBC 25 5.5% Says terminal of 5.5% is

unnecessary; "there seems to be an

overreaction to recent data";

expects Fed to cut rates if

unemployment rate reaches 4.5% by

year-end and coincides with core

inflation slowing to around 3%

Morgan 25 5.13% Sees return to 50bps hike as

Stanley unlikely; expects first rate cut in

March 2024, later than December 2023

it had previously expected

Deutsche 25 5.60% Bar for return to a 50bp

Bank pace is high, expects first Fed rate

cut in Q1 2024; Sees moderate

recession starting Q4 2023

Goldman 25 5.25% - 5.5% Expects core PCE inflation to fall

Sachs to 3.3% in December - higher than

2.9% forecast earlier; core PCE

currently stands at 4.7%

5% Sees only 20% chance of

J.P.Morga 25 - 5.25% 50 bps hike in March, expects

n another hike in May with the "chance

of June";

expects first rate cut

in Q4, sees near equal chance of

early 2024; says trend payrolls

sub-100k is likely a prerequisite

for the Fed to pause

(Compiled by the Broker Research team in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)


© Reuters 2023
