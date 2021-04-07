Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Factbox: Global offshore wind tenders and auctions in 2021

04/07/2021 | 03:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Offshore wind power is a key renewable energy source for achieving ambitious climate targets, with many countries planning to award contracts to develop wind farms at sea this year.

Governments have different options for structuring tenders, with the most common models being the award of seabed leases, contracts for difference, or centralised auctions.

Below is a list of planned tenders and explanation of the most common tender types.

DENMARK

The Nordic country is holding a centralised tender to develop the Thor offshore wind farm with up to 1 GW of capacity, with the result expected in December. Six bidders have been pre-qualified.

It is also launching a second centralised tender for the Hesseloe wind farm site of up to 1.2 GW this year.

FRANCE

The country will hold a centralised tender this year for a wind farm with roughly 1 GW capacity off Normandy in northern France.

It has also scheduled a further centralised tender for 0.25 GW of floating wind off the Brittany coast, also in northern France.

GERMANY

Germany is awarding just under 1 GW of capacity to be operational from 2026 in a centralised auction model tender ending on Sept. 1, covering acreage in both the Baltic and North Sea.

IRELAND

The country is expected to hold an auction for an as yet undetermined amount of offshore wind capacity under its Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS), which offers successful participants a fixed price for their generation for around 15 years.

JAPAN

The country is set to award its first offshore wind licences totalling 1.5 GW this year. It is also expected to open a further round for another 1 GW.

NETHERLANDS

The Hague is holding a centralised tender for the Hollandse Kust West area with 1.52 GW of capacity.

POLAND

The country will award 5.9 GW of capacity with contracts for difference at a fixed strike price that is yet to be announced.

UK

The UK awarded 8 GW of new seabed leases in English and Welsh waters in February. Later this year, it will also hold a CfD auction for up to 12 GW of capacity.

Scotland is holding a separate seabed leasing round for some 10 GW of capacity, which closes in July.

U.S.

The state of New York awarded 2.5 GW of capacity in January, which was won by a joint venture of Equinor and BP.

Connecticut will hold an auction for 1 GW of capacity in the second half of the year, with results expected by year end or early 2022.

New Jersey is expected to award contracts for up to 2.4 GW of capacity in June.

Maryland is holding two auctions this year for a total of 0.8 GW.

Massachusetts will hold an auction for 1.6 GW of capacity in the second half of the year, with results expected by year end or early 2022.

Rhode Island is expected to award contracts for 0.6 GW by the end of June.

TAIWAN

The Asian country is expected to commence an auctioning round open to pre-developed projects for a total of 1 GW capacity later this year, but awards may not be made until 2022.

SEABED LEASES

In these auctions firms bid for the rights to develop a specific area offshore. Traditionally, governments award leases with a fixed option fee, payable annually until a project is approved and has taken a final investment decision, after which companies pay annual rent.

However, a British leasing round earlier this year applied a competitive process, achieving unexpectedly high prices for option fees.

Developers with seabed leases enter their projects into auctions for Contracts for Difference (CfD) once they have planning consent.

CONTRACTS FOR DIFFERENCE

Participants bid projects with planning consent into the auction, based on a specific off-take price for their power. If wholesale prices are below the agreed price, they receive the difference, but in return need to relinquish the profits if selling their production above the agreed strike price in the wholesale market.

CENTRALISED AUCTIONS

In this auction model, countries offer pre-determined sites to any bidder with no need to enter a specific, pre-developed project.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, Nicola Groom, Yuka Obayashi, Susanna Twidale; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUINOR ASA -0.25% 169.94 Real-time Quote.17.39%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD, UHD) 1.14% 681.208 Real-time Quote.12.08%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:30aEnBW feels well-positioned for next Taiwan offshore wind auction
RE
03:29aBarclays London HQ windows broken by climate change protesters
RE
03:26aDeliveroo ticks up as retail investors join trading
RE
03:26aHigh costs to hamper green hydrogen deployment in Nordics - analysts
RE
03:24aPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA  : President to attend SADC deliberations on security situation in Mozambique
PU
03:23aWeaker pound, commodity stocks lift FTSE 100 ahead of services activity data
RE
03:22aSweet-toothed Britons spend 150 million pounds more on Easter treats - NielsenIQ
RE
03:18aFACTBOX : Global offshore wind tenders and auctions in 2021
RE
03:17aSouth African factory activity up slightly in March - PMI
RE
03:16aANALYSIS : High stakes at sea in global rush for wind power
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cryptocurrency inflows hit all-time high of $4.5 billion in first-quarter - Coinshares
2BYD COMPANY LIMITED : BYD : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT PRODUCTION AND SALES VOLUME FOR MARCH 2021
3GOOGLE AI SCIENTIST BENGIO RESIGNS AFTER COLLEAGUES' FIRINGS: email
4What happens when women run the economy? We're about to find out
5Asian shares ease from three-week highs, dollar retreats

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ