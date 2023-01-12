Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Factbox-How British retailers fared over cost-of-living crisis Christmas

01/12/2023 | 07:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Shoppers hit the Boxing Day sales in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British consumer spending over the Christmas period has so far held up better-than-expected, providing some relief to retailers who had feared an escalating cost-of-living crisis would hit the key holiday sales period.

ALDI UK

The British arm of German discount supermarket group Aldi said its sales in December rose 26% compared to the previous year. It highlighted strong growth in sales of fresh meat, with fresh poultry and pork options both up over 28%.

ASOS

ASOS posted a 3% fall in revenues in the four months to the end of December. In Britain, its biggest market, sales fell 8%, hurt by weak consumer sentiment, Christmas delivery problems and a tough comparison against last year.

B&M

British discount retailer B&M said comparable sales rose 6.4% in its key Christmas quarter, showing that shoppers sought out value options as they grappled with the cost-of-living crisis.

BOOTS UK

Health and beauty products retailer Boots UK said its December retail sales were up around 15% year-on-year, highlighting strong sales in gifting and fragrance categories.

GREGGS

Fast food chain Greggs said its festive bakes, mince pies and salted caramel lattes, along with breakfast and lunch offers, appealed to cash-strapped Christmas shoppers, helping like-for-like sales rise 18.2% in its final quarter.

HALFORDS

Halfords posted total revenue growth of 21.7% for its fiscal third quarter, the 13-week period ended Dec.31, 2022, but cut its annual profit forecast on weaker demand for bicycles.

JD SPORTS

Sports fashion retailer JD Sports reported total revenue growth of over 20% in the six weeks to Dec. 31.

LIDL GB

The British arm of German discounter Lidl said sales rose 24.5% in the four weeks to Dec. 25 compared to the previous year.

MARKS & SPENCER

Marks & Spencer, posted quarterly like-for-like food sales growth of 6.3%, and an 8.6% rise in clothing and home sales.

NEXT

British clothing retailer Next beat forecasts posting a 4.8% rise in full price sales in the nine weeks to Dec. 30, highlighting a boost from a cold snap in December which helped jackets and coats fly off the shelves.

SAINSBURY'S

Supermarket chain Sainsbury's posted a 5.9% rise in underlying sales for the Christmas quarter.

TESCO

Tesco reported a better-than-expected 4.3% rise in underlying UK sales in the quarter to Nov. 26, and a 7.2% rise in the six weeks to Jan. 7.

(Reporting by UK bureau)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE FUTURE (GF) - CMG/C1 -0.71% 183 End-of-day quote.0.33%
GREGGS PLC 2.06% 2533.12 Delayed Quote.5.80%
HALFORDS GROUP PLC -20.16% 172.9552 Delayed Quote.3.25%
JD SPORTS FASHION PLC 5.51% 158.95 Delayed Quote.19.50%
LIVE CATTLE FUTURE (LE) - CMG/C1 -2.32% 154.825 End-of-day quote.0.00%
TESCO PLC 0.82% 245.689 Delayed Quote.8.70%
Latest news "Economy"
07:34aPalm oil production in top Asian producers to remain tight in 2023
RE
07:34aTSX futures crawl up ahead of U.S. inflation data
RE
07:32aFactbox-How British retailers fared over cost-of-living crisis Christmas
RE
07:31aFactbox-Who is Russia's new war commander Gerasimov and why was he appointed?
RE
07:28aBritain will not call fresh N.Ireland elections next week - minister
RE
07:28aEx-Goldman bankers tap LinkedIn, headhunters in frail financial jobs market
RE
07:23aKing Charles makes first appearance since son Harry's book
RE
07:21aSouth Africa to take on Eskom debt in staggered way
RE
07:20aPolish central banker Kotecki says no room for rate cut this year
RE
07:17aSaudi Fund for Development to finance Pakistan's oil derivatives worth $1 billion
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1TSMC Q4 profit up 78%, beats market expectations
2Nokia Core Networks portfolio in full compliance with all GSMA security..
3Analyst recommendations: American Tower, Direct Line, Experian, Netflix..
4Signify provides update on its performance in Q4 2022
5Schaeffler : 2023-01-12 Bank of America – C-Suite SMID Conference..

HOT NEWS