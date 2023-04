Factbox-How big U.S. banks are managing bad loan reserves

(Reuters) - U.S. banking heavyweights set aside billions of dollars in the first quarter to account for potential bad loans, as rising interest rates turn up the heat on borrowers who are just starting to see some relief from inflation.

Below is an outline of how banks have managed their reserves since 2020: JPMorgan Chase & Co Quarter Reserves/provisions Reserves/provisions built released Q1 2023 $2.3 billion Q4 2022 $2.3 billion Q3 2022 $1.5 billion Q2 2022 $1.1 billion Q1 2022 $1.5 billion Q4 2021 $1.3 billion Q3 2021 $1.5 billion Q2 2021 $2.3 billion Q1 2021 $4.2 billion Q4 2020 $1.9 billion Q3 2020 $611 million Q2 2020 $10.5 billion Q1 2020 $8.3 billion Bank of America Corp Quarter Reserves/provision Reserves/provisions built s released Q4 2022 $403 million Q3 2022 $378 million Q2 2022 $48 million Q1 2022 $362 million Q4 2021 $851 million Q3 2021 $1.1 billion Q2 2021 $2.2 billion Q1 2021 $2.7 billion Q4 2020 $828 million Q3 2020 $417 million Q2 2020 $4 billion Q1 2020 $3.6 billion Goldman Sachs Group Inc Quarter Reserves/provisions Reserves/provisions built released Q4 2022 $972 million Q3 2022 $515 million Q2 2022 $667 million Q1 2022 $561 million Q4 2021 $344 million Q3 2021 $175 million Q2 2021 $92 million Q1 2021 $70 million Q4 2020 $293 million Q3 2020 $278 million Q2 2020 $1.6 billion Q1 2020 $937 million Citigroup Inc Quarter Reserves/provisio Reserves/provisions built ns released Q1 2023 $241 million Q4 2022 $640 million Q3 2022 $370 million Q2 2022 $375 million Q1 2022 $138 million Q4 2021 $1.4 billion Q3 2021 $1.2 billion Q2 2021 $2.4 billion Q1 2021 $3.9 billion Q4 2020 $1.5 billion Q3 2020 $436 million Q2 2020 $5.9 billion Q1 2020 $4.9 billion Wells Fargo & Co Quarter Reserves/provisio Reserves/provisions built ns released Q1 2023 $1.21 billion Q4 2022 $957 million Q3 2022 $784 million Q2 2022 $580 million Q1 2022 $787 million Q4 2021 $452 million Q3 2021 $1.4 billion Q2 2021 $1.26 billion Q1 2021 $1.05 billion Q4 2020 $179 million Q3 2020 $769 million Q2 2020 $9.5 billion Q1 2020 $4 billion Morgan Stanley Quarter Reserves/provision Reserves/provisions built s released Q4 2022 $87 million Q3 2022 $35 million Q2 2022 $101 million Q1 2022 $57 million Q4 2021 $5 million Q3 2021 $24 million Q2 2021 $73 million Q1 2021 $98 million Q4 2020 $4 million Q3 2020 $111 million Q2 2020 $239 million Q1 2020 $407 million Source: Company statements (Reporting by Manya Saini and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; editing by Deepa Babington and Devika Syamnath)