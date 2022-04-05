Factbox-How much coal does Europe get from Russia?

Europe has historically been a major importer of Russian coal, particularly thermal coal which is used in power generation.

Thermal coal accounts for around 90% of Russia's total coal exports, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

As part of efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, many European countries have sought to reduce the amount of electricity they generate using coal, but it still accounted for around 15% of Europe's electricity mix in 2021.

"Russian share of the EU's imports of thermal coal is almost 70%. Germany and Poland are particularly reliant on thermal coal from Russia," analysts at Bruegel said last month.

Bruegel data showed 67% of Germany's thermal coal imports and 81% of Poland's thermal coal imports came from Russia in 2020.

By tonnage Germany was the largest importer of Russian coal in Europe in 2020, the data showed, with 12.8 million tonnes.

