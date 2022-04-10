Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Factbox-Key candidates react after French presidential vote first round

04/10/2022 | 03:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Official campaign posters of French presidential election candidates are displayed at France Affichage Plus dispatch hub in Mitry-Mory

PARIS (Reuters) - Emmanuel Macron will face far-right challenger Marine Le Pen in the runoff vote of France's presidential election on April 24, early projections showed.

Here are quotes from the candidates:

Marine Le Pen, far-right qualifier for runoff vote:

"In this first round, the French people clearly wanted to make a fundamental choice between 2 opposite visions of the future: one of division, injustice and disorder imposed by Emmanuel Macron for the benefit of a few, the other a rallying together of French people around social justice and protection.

"I intend, without delay, to sew back up the tears that a ripped apart France suffers from."

Jean-Luc Melenchon, defeated hardleft candidate:

"We know for whom we will never vote. You must not give a voice to Madame Le Pen.

"I know your anger but do not give yourselves over to errors that will be difficult to repair."

Valerie Pecresse, defeated conservative candidate:

"I am deeply concerned for the future of our country, when the far right has never been so close to winning.

"Emmanuel Macron has played with fire and put France at great risk.

"Marine Le Pen's plan would lead the country into discord, impotence and bankruptcy.

Eric Zemmour, defeated hard-right candidate:

"I want to say finally, because I think of France above all, because it was the whole point of my candidacy, that I cannot stand idly by and watch the evils that threaten our country.

"I have many disagreements with Marine Le Pen that I have discussed during this campaign. I won't list them again.

"(Against Le Pen) is a man who ... didn't say a word about identity, security, immigration during his campaign and who will therefore do worse again if re-elected. That is why I call on my voters to vote for Marine Le Pen."

Anne Hidalgo, defeated Socialist candidate:

"So that France does not fall into the hatred of all against all, I solemnly call on you to vote on April 24 against the far-right of Marine Le Pen."

(Compiled by Richard Lough; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:46pFrance's Macron and Le Pen head to April 24 election runoff
RE
03:46pFrance's Macron and Le Pen head to April 24 election runoff
RE
03:41pFactbox-Key candidates react after French presidential vote first round
RE
03:35pA. BATTLE : As battle looms in Ukraine's east, Austrian leader to meet Putin
RE
03:32pAs battle looms in Ukraine's east, Austrian leader to meet Putin
RE
03:24pEXPLAINER-MACRON OR LE PEN : why it matters for France, the EU and the West
RE
03:21pEXPLAINER-MACRON OR LE PEN : why it matters for France, the EU and the West
RE
02:52pBritish finance minister Sunak requests review of his financial declarations
RE
02:50pNYC mayor Adams tests positive for COVID, only symptom is 'raspy voice' -spokesperson
RE
02:33pIsrael, West Bank on edge after more bloodshed
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk proposes Twitter Blue subscription shake-up days after disclosing ..
2Elon Musk, On Twitter Blue Subscription, Says "Maybe Even An Option To ..
3Zelenskiy braces for 'hard battle,' UK's Johnson visits with aid
4Shanghai seeks to reassure residents over COVID-hit supplies
5Russia increases its emergency spending fund by $3.5 billion

HOT NEWS