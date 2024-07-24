WELLINGTON (Reuters) - A final report by New Zealand's Royal Commission of Inquiry into historic abuse of children in state and faith-based institutions has estimated that 200,000 were abused between 1950 and 2019.

Here are key findings and historical context to the inquiry:

* The report estimated 200,000 children, young people andvulnerable adults of the 655,000 in state and faith-based carewere abused during 1950-2019 and even more were neglected. * A wide range of abuse and physical, emotional,psychological, medical, educational, spiritual and culturalneglect occurred. * Discrimination and racism by authorities and the publicplayed a role in being taken into care and the treatmentreceived in care. * Abuse in care is estimated to have cost an individualNZ$857,000 ($510,090) over the course of their lifetime; thecost to society for abuse in care between 1950-2019 is betweenNZ$96 billion and NZ$217 billion. * Between the 1950s and the 1980s a disproportionate numberof Maori entered state care. And Maori and Pacific survivorsendured higher levels of physical abuse than other ethnicities * The inquiry was established in 2018 and its completion wasdelayed in part due to expanding its terms of reference. * This is one of the longest running and most complexcommissions of inquiry undertaken by New Zealand.

The report outlines 138 recommendations, here are some of the key recommendations:

* The Prime Minister should make a national apology forhistorical abuse and neglect in the care of the state. * The Pope, the Archbishop of Canterbury and heads of otherreligious organisation should make public apologies andacknowledge the abuse and neglect that happened to people in thecare of their religious institutions. * The New Zealand police should establish a specialist unitdedicated to investigating and prosecuting those responsible forhistorical and/or current abuse and neglect in State andfaith-based care. * Survivors of abuse and neglect in care should be fairlyand meaningfully compensated. * The establishment of a new comprehensive National CareSafety Strategy, required by law, on the prevention of andresponse to abuse and neglect, and an agency to oversee itsimplementation and regulate the sector. * The government should introduce legislation wherenecessary to create a coherent mandatory reporting regime. * The government should prioritise and accelerate currentwork to close care and protection residences.

($1 = 1.6801 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Michael Perry)