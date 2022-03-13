Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Factbox-Key winners at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards

03/13/2022 | 04:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The 75th British Academy of Film and Television Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London

LONDON (Reuters) - The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) held its annual film awards on Sunday, in a glitzy ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Below are the key winners of Britain's top film honours.

BEST FILM:

"The Power of the Dog"

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM:

"Belfast"

DIRECTOR:

Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"

LEADING ACTOR:

Will Smith, "King Richard"

LEADING ACTRESS:

Joanna Scanlan, "After Love"

SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Troy Kotsur, "CODA"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:

"Licorice Pizza"

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:

"CODA"

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE:

"Drive My Car"

DOCUMENTARY:

"Summer of Soul"

ANIMATED FILM:

"Encanto"

ORIGINAL SCORE:

"Dune", Hans Zimmer

EE RISING STAR AWARD:

Lashana Lynch

(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:26pNo tsunami warning issued after magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes…
RE
05:19pRussian default no longer 'improbable', but no trigger for global financial crisis- IMF
RE
05:09pRussia seeks military equipment from China after Ukraine invasion -reports
RE
04:46pIran attacks Iraq's Erbil with missiles in warning to U.S., allies
RE
04:31p'The Power of the Dog', 'Dune' triumph at BAFTA Awards
RE
04:25pBritish businessman victim of execution-style hit in Mexican tourist zone
RE
04:24pIran attacks Iraq's Erbil with missiles in warning to U.S., allies
RE
04:14pRussian strike on base brings Ukraine war close to NATO's border
RE
04:04pU.S. working to help Iraq get missile defense capabilities - Sullivan
RE
04:03pFactbox-Key winners at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St Week Ahead-Investors jump into commodities while keeping eye on..
2China faces consequences if it helps Russia evade sanctions over Ukrain..
3JD.com Announces the Proposed Acquisition of Deppon Logistics Co., Ltd ..
4Ukraine president calls on software giants to stop supporting their pro..
5U.S. rushing $200 million worth of weapons for Ukraine's defense agains..

HOT NEWS