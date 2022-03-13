Factbox-Key winners at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards

Below are the key winners of Britain's top film honours.
BEST FILM:
"The Power of the Dog"
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM:
"Belfast"
DIRECTOR:
Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"
LEADING ACTOR:
Will Smith, "King Richard"
LEADING ACTRESS:
Joanna Scanlan, "After Love"
SUPPORTING ACTOR:
Troy Kotsur, "CODA"
SUPPORTING ACTRESS:
Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:
"Licorice Pizza"
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:
"CODA"
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE:
"Drive My Car"
DOCUMENTARY:
"Summer of Soul"
ANIMATED FILM:
"Encanto"
ORIGINAL SCORE:
"Dune", Hans Zimmer
EE RISING STAR AWARD:
Lashana Lynch
