Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Factbox: Key winners at the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards

02/19/2023 | 04:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The 2023 BAFTA Film Awards

LONDON (Reuters) - The annual BAFTA Film Awards, Britain's highest honours for film, were held in London on Sunday.

Below is a list of the winners in the main categories:

BEST FILM

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

DIRECTOR

Edward Berger, "All Quiet on the Western Front"

LEADING ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett, "Tár"

LEADING ACTOR

Austin Butler, "Elvis"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

DOCUMENTARY

"Navalny"

ANIMATED FILM

"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

ORIGINAL SCORE

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

EE RISING STAR AWARD

Emma Mackey

(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
04:49pMarketmind: China to keep calm on rates
RE
04:38pNZ police reach more people previously not contactable after Cyclone Gabrielle
RE
04:31pFactbox: Key winners at the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards
RE
04:22pUkraine's Zelenskiy: Russia hit by "extraordinarily significant" losses in east
RE
03:56pFrance's Macron, Ukraine's Zelenskiy discuss wartime plans
RE
03:51pAnother war: how Sarajevo's musicians sang through a siege
RE
03:13pLebanon's central bank chief says he will not renew his term
RE
02:45pActor Tom Sizemore of 'Saving Private Ryan' hospitalized from brain aneurysm -manager
RE
02:27pBurkina Faso marks official end of French military operations on its soil
RE
01:44pCo-chief of Germany's ruling SPD sceptical of NATO spending goal
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Meta launches subscription service priced at $11.99 a month
2Russia condemns Israeli strike on Damascus
3TPG acquires Malaysian education assets from KV Asia
4U.S. plans new sanctions on Russia, targets key industries -Bloomberg N..
5'Pump the brakes', U.S. envoy tells Netanyahu on judicial changes

HOT NEWS