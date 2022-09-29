Factbox-Latest on ratification status of U.S. railroad unions to avert strike

Although a strike was avoided with intervention from the Biden administration, uncertainty still looms over the industry as most unions are yet to ratify the deal.

Find below the status of the tentative deal involving the 12 unions, some of whom have already ratified or rejected it, with others still to vote over the next few weeks.

Union Name Ratification

status

Transportation Communications Union Ratified

Brotherhood of Railway Carmen Ratified

International Association of Machinists

and Aerospace Workers Ratification

date set for

no later than

Nov. 20

American Train Dispatchers Association Ratification

date set for

Oct. 4

Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way

Employees Division Ratification

date set for

Oct. 10

International Association of Sheet Metal,

Air, Rail and Transportation Workers - Ratification

Mechanical Department date set for

Oct. 14

International Association of Sheet Metal,

Air, Rail and Transportation Workers - Ratification

Transportation Division date set for

Nov. 17

International Brotherhood of Electrical Ratified

Workers

International Brotherhood of Boilermakers

Ratification

date set for

Nov. 11

National Conference of Firemen & Oilers

Ratification

date set for

Oct. 13

Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and

Trainmen Division of the International Ratification

Brotherhood of Teamsters date set for

Nov. 17

Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen

Ratification

date set for

Oct. 26

Source: National Railway Labor Conference

Note: Dates are subject to change.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C and Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)