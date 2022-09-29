Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Factbox-Latest on ratification status of U.S. railroad unions to avert strike

09/29/2022 | 10:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Containers are stored at the Port of Savannah

(Reuters) -Major U.S. railroads and unions representing 115,000 workers reached a tentative deal last week and averted a potential strike that could have stalled almost 30% of U.S. cargo shipments by weight, stoked inflation and cost the U.S. economy as much as $2 billion per day.

Although a strike was avoided with intervention from the Biden administration, uncertainty still looms over the industry as most unions are yet to ratify the deal.

Find below the status of the tentative deal involving the 12 unions, some of whom have already ratified or rejected it, with others still to vote over the next few weeks.

Union Name Ratification

status

Transportation Communications Union Ratified

Brotherhood of Railway Carmen Ratified

International Association of Machinists

and Aerospace Workers Ratification

date set for

no later than

Nov. 20

American Train Dispatchers Association Ratification

date set for

Oct. 4

Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way

Employees Division Ratification

date set for

Oct. 10

International Association of Sheet Metal,

Air, Rail and Transportation Workers - Ratification

Mechanical Department date set for

Oct. 14

International Association of Sheet Metal,

Air, Rail and Transportation Workers - Ratification

Transportation Division date set for

Nov. 17

International Brotherhood of Electrical Ratified

Workers

International Brotherhood of Boilermakers

Ratification

date set for

Nov. 11

National Conference of Firemen & Oilers

Ratification

date set for

Oct. 13

Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and

Trainmen Division of the International Ratification

Brotherhood of Teamsters date set for

Nov. 17

Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen

Ratification

date set for

Oct. 26

Source: National Railway Labor Conference

Note: Dates are subject to change.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C and Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:42aMexico to nominate Alicia Barcena to head Inter-American Development Bank
RE
10:42aNord Stream leaks will not delay Oct. 1 Baltic Pipe start-up
RE
10:38aFed to kick off climate scenario analysis in 2023 with six large banks
RE
10:38aUK furniture retailer Made.com posts wider half-yearly losses
RE
10:37aGermany must protect gas infrastructure after Nord Stream leaks, regulator says
RE
10:35aMaersk CEO see 'modest' pick-up in trade for holiday season
RE
10:34aU.S. stopgap funding bill heading to possible Thursday passage in Senate
RE
10:32aNigerian presidential candidates pledge peaceful campaign
RE
10:31aFactbox-Latest on ratification status of U.S. railroad unions to avert strike
RE
10:29aFrench fashion giant LVMH announces bonus payment to help staff tackle inflation pressures
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Porsche to debut amid market tumult in historic IPO
2Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buys 5.99 million more Occidental shares
3VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
4Rational AG raises sales revenue and profit forecast for 2022
5Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Direct Line, Endava, GSK, Visteon....

HOT NEWS