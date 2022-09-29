Factbox-Latest on ratification status of U.S. railroad unions to avert strike

Although a strike was avoided with intervention from the Biden administration, uncertainty still looms over the industry as most unions are yet to ratify the deal.
Find below the status of the tentative deal involving the 12 unions, some of whom have already ratified or rejected it, with others still to vote over the next few weeks.
Union Name Ratification
status
Transportation Communications Union Ratified
Brotherhood of Railway Carmen Ratified
International Association of Machinists
and Aerospace Workers Ratification
date set for
no later than
Nov. 20
American Train Dispatchers Association Ratification
date set for
Oct. 4
Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way
Employees Division Ratification
date set for
Oct. 10
International Association of Sheet Metal,
Air, Rail and Transportation Workers - Ratification
Mechanical Department date set for
Oct. 14
International Association of Sheet Metal,
Air, Rail and Transportation Workers - Ratification
Transportation Division date set for
Nov. 17
International Brotherhood of Electrical Ratified
Workers
International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Ratification
date set for
Nov. 11
National Conference of Firemen & Oilers
Ratification
date set for
Oct. 13
Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and
Trainmen Division of the International Ratification
Brotherhood of Teamsters date set for
Nov. 17
Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen
Ratification
date set for
Oct. 26
Source: National Railway Labor Conference
Note: Dates are subject to change.
(Reporting by Priyamvada C and Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)