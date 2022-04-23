Log in
News: Latest News
Factbox-Macron wants the French to work longer, shake up welfare state

04/23/2022 | 07:34am EDT
French President Macron, candidate for his re-election, campaigns in Figeac

PARIS (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron, a former investment banker who was elected in 2017 on a promise to be neither of the left nor the right, is projected in voter surveys to win a second term against a resurgent far-right Marine Le Pen, although with a smaller margin of victory.

Here are his main policy proposals:

ECONOMY

* Raise the minimum pension age to 65 from 62 and increase the minimum monthly pension to 1,100 euros ($1,187).

* Require 15-20 hours a week of training for welfare benefit recipients

* Cut taxes by 15 billion euros with half for households and the rest for businesses.

* Further loosen labour market rules and reform unemployment insurance to make payments vary according to the state of the economy

* Raise the threshold over which inheritance tax kicks in from 100,000 euros to 150,000 euros

EUROPE, INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

* Make the European Union more self-sufficient in defence, agriculture, energy and strategic economic sectors

* Strengthen the capacities of national European armies, increase co-ordination between them and create a "common military doctrine"

* Create European industrial champions including a "European metaverse"

* Reform the European electricity market

IMMIGRATION & SECURITY

* Make long-term residence permits conditional on a French exam and employment

* Expel foreigners deemed to be trouble-makers

* Create a rapid-action force to restore order in troubled "banlieues", economically deprived suburbs.

* Broader scope for on-the-spot-fines for petty crime

ENERGY

* Build six new nuclear reactors and launch studies for another eight, increase solar energy capacity tenfold, build 50 wind farms at sea by mid-century

* Take control of certain energy companies, suggesting that the government would revive stalled plans to buy out minority shareholders in nuclear utility EDF

* Renovate 700,000 homes a year

* Leasing scheme to make electric vehicles more accessible

* Put the next prime minister directly in charge of "green planning" to make France the "first great nation". Stop using oil, coal and gas

($1 = 0.9264 euros)

(Compiled by Michel Rose; Editing by Richard Lough and Ros Russell)

By Michel Rose


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS