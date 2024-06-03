ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan's jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan was acquitted on charges of leaking state secrets on Monday after his conviction was overturned, but he will remain in prison in other cases.

It was one of four cases in which the 71-year-old former cricket star, who has been in jail since August last year, had been convicted ahead of a national election in February. In two of those cases the sentences have since been suspended while he appeals.

Details of the convictions and some important cases follow:

STATE SECRETS CASE

Khan was handed a sentence of 10 years in prison on charges of making public a classified cable sent to Islamabad by Pakistan's ambassador in Washington in 2022, in what is commonly known as the cipher case.

Islamabad High Court on Monday granted his appeal to overturn the sentence and acquitted him.

Khan has said the cable was proof of a conspiracy by the Pakistan military and U.S. government to topple his government in 2022 after he visited Moscow just before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Washington and Pakistan's military deny that accusation.

UNLAWFUL MARRIAGE CASE

Khan and his wife, Bushra Khan, also known as Bushra Bibi, are serving seven-year jail terms after a trial court ruled that their 2018 marriage broke the law.

An appeal against this case is being heard by a sessions court, which has referred it back to Islamabad High Court after Bibi's former husband raised objections that the judge hearing it was biased.

The high court has assigned it to a new court, which will start fresh proceedings on the appeal.

They were charged with not completing the waiting period mandated by Islam, called "Iddat", after Bibi divorced her previous husband. They signed their marriage contract, or "Nikkah", in January 2018 in a secret ceremony.

STATE GIFTS CASES

Khan was handed jail sentences - one of 14 years and the other three years - in two cases pertaining to illegally acquiring and selling state gifts. Both sentences have been suspended by high courts while his appeals are heard.

Also known as the Toshakhana or state treasury case, Khan and his wife are charged with selling gifts worth more than 140 million rupees ($501,000) in state possession, which he received during his 2018-2022 premiership.

The gifts included diamond jewellery and seven watches, six of them Rolexes - the most expensive being valued at 85 million rupees ($304,000).

ABETTING VIOLENCE

Khan is also facing a trial under anti-terrorism charges in connection with violence against the military and other state installations that erupted following his brief arrest in May last year.

A number of Khan's supporters have been sentenced by military courts, but the case against Khan is ongoing.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Alex Richardson)