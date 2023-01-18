Factbox-Moderna data puts the spotlight on RSV vaccines under development

There is only one drug in the United States for RSV, and rivals Pfizer Inc and GSK Plc expect a decision in May 2023 for their experimental RSV shots for adults.

RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can also lead to serious illness and hospitalization.

Following is a list of companies developing drugs and vaccines for the virus:

MODERNA

Moderna Inc's experimental messenger RNA vaccine for RSV was 83.7% effective in a late-stage trial at preventing at least two symptoms, such as cough and fever, in adults aged 60 and older.

The company plans to submit the vaccine, mRNA-1345, for approval consideration globally in the first half of 2023.

PFIZER

The company is developing an RSV shot for older adults as well as for infants when given to expectant mothers. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is set to decide by May this year for adults RSV shot.

In November last year, Pfizer Inc reported that its RSV vaccine was 81.8% effective in a late-stage study in preventing severe infections in infants when given to expectant mothers.

The vaccine in August was shown to be 66.7% effective in a different trial among participants aged 60 and above with two or more symptoms.

GSK

GSK Plc's vaccine was 82.6% effective against RSV infection in a late-stage study involving adults aged 60 and over, data showed in October last year.

U.S. and Europe authorities are yet to approve the vaccine.

SANOFI AND ASTRAZENECA

In November last year, Sanofi SA and AstraZeneca Plc gained the European Commission's marketing authorization for their antibody treatment nirsevimab for preventing disease caused by RSV in infants.

Nirsevimab in March last year had showed an efficacy of 74.5% against some types of lower respiratory tract infections compared with a placebo in infants in a late-stage study.

It received a breakthrough therapy designation in the United States and is under review by the FDA.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

Johnson & Johnson began a late-stage study of its RSV vaccine in 2021 for adults aged 60 years and older.

MERCK

Merck & Co Inc is currently conducting a late-stage study testing its experimental antibody drug clesrovimab to prevent RSV infections in infants and children. It expects to complete the trial in 2024.

BAVARIAN NORDIC

Denmark-based Bavarian Nordic in April last year began a late-stage trial for its RSV vaccine in volunteers aged 60 years and older. Study results are expected by mid-2023.

