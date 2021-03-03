Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Factbox: Mortgage dealers hop on Reddit-fueled short squeeze bandwagon

03/03/2021 | 01:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Mortgage dealers UWM Holdings Corp and Rocket Companies are the latest stocks to be targeted in a short squeeze trading storm.

Driven by online forums such as Reddit's WallStreetBets, the phenomenon has raised concerns in recent weeks among short-sellers and regulators alike.

Here are some of the stocks involved in the initial frenzy and how they have fared since, as of Tuesday's close:

** Shares of GameStop - which had been heavily touted on Reddit's WallStreetBets - rose by as much as 2,460% on the year to a high of $482.25 in January, as some institutions that had bet on declines in the stock were forced to unwind their positions amid a flood of buying. The stock pared most of that rally earlier this month but remains 527% higher on the year.

** AMC Entertainment Holdings' stock surged after the company said bankruptcy talks were "completely off the table." At the rally's apex, its shares touched $20.36, an 860% jump from Dec. 31. Tuesday's closing price put the stock up 321% in 2021.

** Shares of Canada's Blackberry rallied as much as 334% but had pared that to a 58% year-to-date advance as of Tuesday. The company announced late last month that it was expanding its partnership with China-based search platform Baidu Inc

** At one point, home furnishings retailer Bed Bath & Beyond's had jumped by 204% year-to-date, but its advance has since cooled to 56%.

** Pharmaceutical firm CEL-SCI Corp shares hit a zenith of $40.77, a 247% advance on the year, a gain that has since shrunk to 59%.

** Finland-based Nokia joined the short squeeze stampede, at one point touching a 150% year-to-date gain at $9.79 per share. That advance was recently a more modest 3%.

** Consumer electronics company Koss Corp was also caught in the mania, soaring by 3,605% at one point. The stock is up 371% so far in 2021.

** Shares of cannabis companies - which have already notched big rallies on hopes of decriminalization under U.S. President Joe Biden - have been among the latest to experience wild fluctuations. Weekly volumes in cannabis stock options soared to an all-time high by Thursday, according to CBOE Global Markets, and U.S.-listed shares of Tilray Inc and Aphria Inc, along with Sundial Growers, were at one point up on the year by 711%, 367% and 736%, respectively. As of Tuesday's close, they had gained between 174% and 214%.

** On Tuesday, Mortgage dealers UWM Holdings Corp and Rocket Companies gained 71% and 20%, respectively, despite a slew of recently canceled initial public offerings in the sector in recent weeks, which point to fears the housing market may have reached a peak. So far today, UWM Holdings is up 8.5%, while Rocket Companies is down 27.9%

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURORA CANNABIS INC. -3.95% 13.36 Delayed Quote.31.79%
BAIDU, INC. -4.67% 287.645 Delayed Quote.39.63%
CRONOS GROUP INC. -1.19% 13.27 Delayed Quote.51.81%
GAMESTOP CORP. 1.65% 120.1595 Delayed Quote.527.28%
LIBERTY HEALTH SCIENCES INC. -0.68% 1.47 End-of-day quote.42.72%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. -7.04% 0.33 Delayed Quote.51.06%
TILRAY, INC. -0.58% 25.73 Delayed Quote.209.44%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:51pUK extends property sales tax cut, offers mortgage guarantees
RE
01:51pSunak extends top-up to state benefits for low-income households
RE
01:51pSunak gives UK economy a new boost to see out COVID crisis, tax rises ahead
RE
01:47p"No dinosaur" - Carmaker Stellantis steps up electric ambitions
RE
01:45pIreland says unilateral UK move on Northern Ireland 'deeply unhelpful'
RE
01:43pEU vows legal response as UK moves unilaterally on Northern Ireland
RE
01:43pEU to raise strong concerns about UK move on Northern Ireland - Sefcovic
RE
01:24pJ SAINSBURY  : Britain's Sainsbury's to cut 500 more jobs, shrink office space
RE
01:22pFACTBOX : Mortgage dealers hop on Reddit-fueled short squeeze bandwagon
RE
01:10pWhite House says it is comfortable with changes in $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stocks retreat on jobs data, rising dollar
2Wall Street opens on a mixed note
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
4Rocket shares soar more than 70% as analysts eye 'GameStop-esque' short squeeze
5S&P 500, Nasdaq fall as high-flying tech stocks slide

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ