Factbox - Myanmar's post-coup crisis in numbers

01/31/2022 | 01:35pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Myanmar soldier looks on as he stands inside city hall after soldiers occupied the building, in Yangon

(Reuters) - Myanmar on Tuesday marked one year since the military ousted an elected government and took power in a country that has been ruled by generals for five of the past six decades.

The coup, which ended 10 years of tentative democracy initiated by the previous junta, has ravaged Myanmar's economy and seen the massive displacement of people from fighting between armed groups and the military.

Below are key numbers in the year-long crisis:

- 1,503 is the number of the junta's opponents killed since the coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), a non-profit group which tracks the military's crackdown and is cited by the United Nations. The military says those numbers are exaggerated.

- 11,838 coup opponents have been arrested by authorities, AAPP says.

- 160 people were killed in a single day on March 27, when the junta marked the annual Armed Forces Day, the bloodiest day in its crackdown on democracy activists

- 320,000 people have been displaced by fighting, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

- 30 is the percentage by which Myanmar's economy has shrunk as a direct consequence of the coup, the World Bank says.

- 18 is the percentage contraction the World Bank has forecast for Myanmar's economy in the fiscal year that started April 1, 2021

- 173 is the total number of years in prison that deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi faces if given the maximum sentences in the remaining legal cases against her.

- 2.8 billion dollars of economic losses may have incurred as a result of internet shutdowns in Myanmar in 2021.

- 3.8 billion dollars of foreign investment has been approved, according to the military government.

- 1 head of government has visited Myanmar's generals, Cambodia's Hun Sen, the current Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) chairman

- 6.2 million people will need urgent humanitarian assistance in Myanmar this year, OCHA says.

- 25 is the percentage of value lost from the kyat currency against the dollar since the coup. Its value had halved from Feb. 1 to late September.

- 1 million Myanmar jobs are likely to have been lost in the past year, the World Bank says.

(Compiled by Martin Petty; Editing by Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2022
