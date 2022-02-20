Log in
News: Latest News
Factbox - Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch

02/20/2022 | 08:00am EST
FILE PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh visit the Queen Elizabeth II delivery office in Windsor with Prince Philip

LONDON (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Here are some facts about the queen:

- Elizabeth was born at 17 Bruton St, London, on April 21, 1926, and christened on May 29 that year in the private chapel at Buckingham Palace.

- She became heir apparent when her uncle Edward VIII abdicated on Dec. 11, 1936 and her father George VI became king. She was 10-years-old.

- She married navy lieutenant Philip Mountbatten, a Greek Prince, at London's Westminster Abbey on Nov. 20, 1947. They had four children: Charles (born in 1948), Princess Anne,(1950), Prince Andrew (1960) and Prince Edward (1964). Philip died in April 2021, aged 99.

- She ascended the throne on Feb. 6, 1952, on the death of her father while she was in Kenya on a royal tour. She was crowned on June 2, 1953 at Westminster Abbey, the first coronation to be televised.

- On Sept. 9, 2015, she surpassed the 63 years, 7 months, 2 days, 16 hours and 23 minutes that her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria spent on the throne to become the longest-reigning monarch in a line dating back to Norman King William the Conqueror in 1066.

- She celebrated her Platinum Jubilee - the 70th anniversary of her accession - on Feb. 6, 2022.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS