Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Factbox-Ready to taper or waiting for more data? Recent Fed officials' comments

09/24/2021 | 01:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington, DC

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve has said it will start to reduce its bond purchases as soon as November if the economy continues on its current track.

Some officials will watch the September jobs report, due Oct. 8, for a final bit of evidence that the labor market has achieved "substantial further progress" in its recovery. Others feel the benchmark has been met and are ready to start the process.

Following is a running tally of where officials have said they stand on the question since the Federal Open Market Committee's Sept. 21-22 meeting. It will be updated as officials make their positions public.

READY TO ROLL ON TAPER:

LORETTA MESTER, PRESIDENT, CLEVELAND FED (non-voter in 2021/voter in 2022), Sept. 24:

"In my view, the economy has met those conditions, and I support starting to dial back our purchases in November and concluding them over the first half of next year."

ESTHER GEORGE, PRESIDENT, KANSAS CITY FED (non-voter in 2021/voter in 2022), Sept 24:

"In my view, the criteria for substantial further progress have been met, with inflation running well above our target and the unemployment rate at 5.2%, down 1.5 percentage points relative to December. Under these conditions, the rationale for continuing to add to our asset holdings each month has waned, and signaling that we will soon consider bringing our asset purchases to an end is appropriate."

WAITING ON SEPTEMBER EMPLOYMENT REPORT:

None as of the time of publication.

(Compiled by the U.S. economics team)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.48% 0.726 Delayed Quote.-6.01%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.32% 1.36778 Delayed Quote.-0.42%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.01% 0.78958 Delayed Quote.-0.40%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.19% 1.17166 Delayed Quote.-4.31%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.01% 0.013548 Delayed Quote.-1.13%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.67% 0.70157 Delayed Quote.-2.64%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:18pShares in Russia's Novatek recover from fall after executive's U.S. arrest
RE
01:13pHuawei CFO, U.S. reach agreement to resolve bank fraud charges
RE
01:11pItaly to Launch Three New Government Bonds in 4Q
DJ
01:10pU.S. new home sales beat expectations; supply near 13-year high
RE
01:07pFactbox-Ready to taper or waiting for more data? Recent Fed officials' comments
RE
01:05pCATHIE WOOD : Chinese crackdown on bitcoin another blow to Cathie Wood's ARK ETF
RE
01:02pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for 14th month in a row -Baker Hughes
RE
01:02pU.s. drillers add oil and natgas rigs for fourth quarter in a row -baker hughes
RE
01:02pU.s. drillers add oil and natgas rigs for 14th month in a row -baker hughes
RE
01:02pU.s. drillers add oil and natgas rigs for third week in a row -baker hughes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande misses payment deadline, EV unit warns of cash crunch
2Nervousness rises
3Analyst recommendations: Boohoo, Coca-Cola, Monster Beverage, Molson Co..
4Huawei CFO, U.S. reach agreement to resolve bank fraud charges
5China scrambles to fix power crunch, tame runaway raw material markets

HOT NEWS