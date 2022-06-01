Factbox-Six EU countries not ready to adopt euro currency -Commission

Below are key elements of the assessment of the other countries according to EU criteria. [L8N2XO2GW]

BULGARIA

The country's central bank laws are not compatible with euro zone legislation on the European Central Bank and Bulgaria's inflation is too high. It does, however, meet the requirements on public finances, exchange rate and the convergence of long-term interest rates.

CZECH REPUBLIC

The country's central bank laws are not compatible with euro zone legislation on the European Central Bank, its inflation is too high and it does not meet the exchange rate requirement. But it does meet the criteria for public finances and long-term interest rates.

HUNGARY

The country's central bank laws are not compatible with euro zone legislation on the European Central Bank, its inflation is too high and it does not meet the exchange rate requirement. It does fulfil the criterion on public finances and long-term interest rates.

POLAND

The country's central bank laws are not compatible with euro zone legislation on the European Central Bank, its inflation is too high and it does not meet the exchange rate requirement or on the convergence of long-term interest rates. It meets only the criterion on public finances.

ROMANIA

The country does not meet any of the criteria.

SWEDEN

Sweden's central bank laws are not compatible with euro zone legislation on the European Central Bank and it does not pass the exchange rate test. It meets all the other criteria.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)