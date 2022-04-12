Log in
Factbox-Six facts about Sunset Park, site of the New York subway shooting

04/12/2022 | 01:19pm EDT
(Reuters) - Tuesday's New York City subway shooting occurred in Sunset Park, a multicultural Brooklyn neighborhood known for its thriving Asian cafes and shops, Statue of Liberty views and a sprawling Industry City warehouse district housing creative businesses.

Here are six facts about the neighborhood:

* Its namesake is Sunset Park where a leafy hilltop affords breathtaking waterfront views at sunset of the Statue of Liberty and Manhattan skyline.

* Based on U.S. Census data, the population of Sunset Park is overwhelmingly Hispanic and Asian.

* In 2018, its nonfatal assault hospitalization rate of 37 per 100,000 people placed it well below the New York City average of 59.

* In February 2016, Sunset Park West was one of four neighborhoods featured in a New York Times article about "New York's Next Hot Neighborhoods" citing redevelopment along the waterfront in Industry City and the use of warehouses as party and event spaces.

* The 478-acre (193-hectare) Green-Wood Cemetery is the burial home to famous New Yorkers including artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, composer and orchestra conductor Leonard Bernstein, Brooklyn Dodgers co-owner Charles Ebbets, newspaper publisher Horace Greeley, stained-glass pioneer Louis Comfort Tiffany and William M. "Boss" Tweed.

* The New York City subway station where the shooting took place, at 36th Street and Fourth Avenue, is served by the D, N and R train lines.

(Compiled by Howard Goller; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
