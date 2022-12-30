Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Factbox-Summary of Trump's tax returns for 2015 through 2020

12/30/2022 | 03:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's tax returns are made public by House Ways and Means Committee in Washington

(Reuters) - A Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives committee on Friday released former President Donald Trump's tax returns from 2015 through 2020. Below are highlights from his personal tax returns.

2015

Wages $14,141

Taxable interest $9,393,096

Dividends $1,729,897

Business income -$599,030

Rental real estate, -$7,882,011

partnerships, etc.

Taxable income $0

Net tax $641,931(Congressional tax

panel says this could drop

to $750, if a claim of

previous losses is approved)

2016

Wages $978

Taxable interest $8,994,141

Dividends $337,938

Business income $8,797,393

Rental real estate, -$15,939,523

partnerships, etc.

Taxable income $0

Net tax $750

2017

Wages $373,629

Taxable interest $6,758,494

Dividends $21,984

Business income $1,433,030

Rental real estate, -$16,746,815

partnerships, etc.

Taxable income $0

Net tax $750

2018

Wages $393,957

Taxable interest $9,435,377

Dividends $60,254

Business income -$430,408

Rental real estate, -$11,992,220

partnerships, etc.

Taxable income $22,951,389

Net tax $999,466

2019

Wages $393,928

Taxable interest $11,332,436

Dividends $71,921

Business income -$225,560

Rental real estate, -$16,472,951

partnerships, etc.

Taxable income $2,975,173

Net tax $133,445

2020

Wages $393,229

Taxable interest $10,626,179

Dividends $25,347

Business income -$29,686

Rental real estate, -$15,676,469

partnerships, etc.

Taxable income $0

Net tax $0

(Reporting by Moira Warburton in Vancouver; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
03:37pUK, France add to COVID restrictions on Chinese travellers
RE
03:37pExclusive-Drugmakers to raise prices on at least 350 drugs in U.S. in January
RE
03:24pBolsonaro departs Brazil for Florida, avoiding Lula handover
RE
03:19pFactbox-Summary of Trump's tax returns for 2015 through 2020
RE
03:19pUK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China
RE
03:17pAudi workers in Mexico extend strike deadline to Jan. 11
RE
03:14pSoybeans post fourth straight annual gain on supply concerns
RE
03:13pTREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as 10-year posts biggest annual gain in decades
RE
03:08pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 19.97% This Year to Settle at $4.4750 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pSOFTS-Sugar posts 4th annual gain; coffee down more than 20% in 2022
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Chesapeake Energy, Cigna, Diamondback Energy, ..
2Bahamas regulator temporarily seizes FTX unit's assets worth over $3.5 ..
3North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Wilt As Year Comes to an..
4China central bank promises more policy support for economy
5Futures slip on last trading day of torrid year

HOT NEWS