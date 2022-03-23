Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Factbox-Tax cuts and soaring inflation: Sunak's mini UK budget

03/23/2022 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
British Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak presents Spring Statement in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak cut taxes for workers and reduced a duty on fuel on Wednesday as he sought to soften a severe cost-of-living squeeze, with inflation now expected to peak at about 9% later this year.

Below are the main points from Sunak's Spring Statement, a half-yearly update on his budget plans:

ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

- The government's Office for Budget Responsibility said British consumer price inflation was set to peak at nearly 9% in the final quarter of this year, leading to the biggest squeeze on living standards since at least the mid-1950s.

- The OBR slashed its economic growth forecasts for this year to 3.8% from a forecast of 6.0% made in October. Gross domestic product is then forecast to grow by 1.8% in 2023, and by 2.1%, 1.8% and 1.7% in the following three years.

- Unemployment is now forecast to be lower in every year of the forecast. Its most recent reading of 3.9% represents a return to pre-pandemic levels and the OBR forecast sees it hovering close to 4% in the coming years.

TAXES

- A threshold at which workers start to pay social security contributions will increase by 3,000 pounds, making it the same as a threshold for income tax. From July, people may earn 12,570 pounds a year without paying income tax or National Insurance.

- The basic rate of income tax will be cut from 20 to 19 pence in the pound before the end of this parliament, in 2024. Sunak said this would be a 5-billion-pound tax cut for over 30 million people, adding it was fully costed and paid for.

- Fuel duty will be cut by 5 pence per litre until March next year.

- VAT will be cut on products such as solar panels, heat pumps and insulation, for the next five years.

- The Office for Budget Responsibility said Sunak was undoing only one sixth of the tax rises he has previously announced since becoming finance minister two years ago.

BORROWING

- Public borrowing as a percentage of GDP is estimated at 5.4% in the 2021/22 financial year which is about to end, falling to 3.9%, 1.9%, 1.3%, 1.2% and 1.1% in the following financial years.

- Underlying debt is expected to fall steadily from 83.5% of GDP in 2022/23 to 79.8% in 2026/27.

COMPANIES

- The UK will try to incentivise business investment. It will also seek to reform research and development tax credits. British companies have lagged those in other countries on R&D spending as a percentage of GDP.

(Compiled by Kate Holton; Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:10aU.S. oil firms output to accelerate, expect strong year-end prices - Fed Survey
RE
11:10aTaliban orders girls' high schools to remain closed, leaving students in tears
RE
11:10aTaliban orders girls' high schools to remain closed, leaving students in tears
RE
11:10aTaliban orders girls' high schools to remain closed, leaving students in tears
RE
11:07aDemocrats defend U.S. Supreme Court nominee Jackson from Republican attacks
RE
11:04aUS, UK, Canada export credit agencies halt support to Russia, Belarus over Ukraine war
RE
11:03aCanada plan to hike oil exports will not compromise climate goals -source
RE
11:01aFACTBOX-TAX CUTS AND SOARING INFLATION : Sunak's mini UK budget
RE
11:00aEthiopian Airlines CEO resigns over health issues
RE
11:00aUS lawmakers push for global food aid funding as UN warns of famine
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive - Chinese regulators ask some U.S.-listed firms to prepare fo..
2As sanctions bite Russia, fertilizer shortage imperils world food suppl..
3Options mavens see stock rebound as chance to pick up downside protecti..
4Cannabis producer Cresco nears $2 bln purchase of Columbia Care - sourc..
5Tencent posts slowest-ever sales rise; regulation impact set to ease

HOT NEWS