Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Factbox: The 10 "Organising Principles" underpinning relaunched UK-EU talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/21/2020 | 02:04pm EDT
A disposable face mask is seen attached to a lamp post as an anti-Brexit demonstrator holds an umbrella with the EU flag design on it outside of the Houses of Parliament in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union have agreed to resume talks on reaching a trade deal to govern their future relations, setting out a new set of "organising principles" for intensified talks to begin on Thursday.

The principles, as set out in a British government statement, are:

1. The parties have agreed to intensify negotiations. Talks will take place across all negotiating tables concurrently. Negotiations will take place daily including weekends, unless both sides agree otherwise.

2. This next and final phase of the negotiations will in principle be on the basis of each side's legal texts while a common approach is found, unless lead negotiators in an individual workstream agree that a different approach is more appropriate.

3. Lead negotiators in each of the workstreams should move as quickly as possible to a read-through of both texts, with a view to identification of areas of convergence, which could be expressed either in a two/three-column table or consolidated texts depending on which tool lead negotiators deem most appropriate.

4. A small joint secretariat will be established to hold a master consolidated text. This will be staffed by officials and lawyers from both parties. The joint secretariat will establish a methodology for managing the legal texts, in consultation with the lead negotiators of each workstream.

5. This textual process should be accompanied by discussions in the workstreams on the outstanding, more political, issues, including the most difficult ones such as LPF (Level Playing Field), governance, fisheries, energy and goods/services provisions.

6. As has been the case in recent weeks, the Chief Negotiators and/or Deputy Chief Negotiators from both parties should meet in a restricted format, according to need. This group should have regard to the overall progress of the negotiations, consider issues escalated from the workstreams from the negotiation tables, give direction to workstream leads, and deal with the most sensitive political issues in the talks. This group should meet every day.

7. It is understood that, regardless of progress in individual workstreams, nothing is agreed in these negotiations until a final overall agreement is reached.

8. The initial phase of the negotiations will take place in London from 22 October until 25 October.

9. Thereafter the negotiations should take place in person in London and Brussels, or via teleconference, or a mix of the two, as agreed by both parties.

10. In managing the locations and logistics of this phase of the negotiation, both parties will give due regard to the evolving Covid-19 situation, the practicalities of travel, and, in particular, the different levels of risk in both London and Brussels.

They will prioritise their duty of care to the individuals in negotiating teams on both sides and make appropriate decisions on the basis of evidence as the final stages of the negotiation move forwards.

(Reporting by William James; editing y Stephen Addison)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:15pGreece sees 'imperial fantasies' in Turkey maritime claims, wants tougher EU action
RE
02:15pUSDA Announces Appointments to the United Soybean Board
PU
02:15pRetail investors and asset management are the pillars of a successful Capital Markets Union
PU
02:15pPHILIP R. LANE : International flows and the pandemic: evidence from the euro area
PU
02:13pMideast share of India's September oil imports falls to four-month low - sources
RE
02:10pOCTOBER 21, 2020 : Letter to Acting Inspector General Matthew Klimow (State Department) and Inspector General Joseph Cuffari (Department of Homeland Security)
PU
02:10pFEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION : FTC Data Shows Big Jump in Consumer Reports about Scams Originating on Social Media
PU
02:09pVerizon profit beats estimates on remote working boost
RE
02:04pFACTBOX : The 10 "Organising Principles" underpinning relaunched UK-EU talks
RE
02:04pEU, Britain agree to resume trade talks after week-long hiatus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : to open up network to cryptocurrencies
2U.S. coronavirus aid talks imperiled amid Republican opposition
3APPLE INC. : U.S. says Google breakup may be needed to end violations of antitrust law
4GOLD : Gold hits one-week peak as U.S. stimulus hopes dent dollar
5ANALYSIS: Google antitrust case to turn on how search engine grew dominant - experts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group