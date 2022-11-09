Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Factbox-Top crypto exchanges by volume

11/09/2022 | 02:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows a representation of the cryptocurrency and Coinbase logo

(Reuters) - Binance, the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange, on Tuesday signed a non-binding agreement to buy rival FTX's non-U.S. unit.

The move is the latest and potentially largest bailout in the crypto world, and investors are on edge about how the shakeout might re-shape the trading landscape.

Here is a list of the biggest crypto exchanges in terms of volume this year, according to analytics website CoinGecko.

Exchange Volume YTD (USD)

Binance $4.953 trillion

OKX $960.93 billion

UpBit $800.00 billion

Coinbase $775.09 billion

FTX $626.69 billion

KuCoin $554.87 billion

Crypto.com $453.96 billion

Huobi $452.62 billion

Gate.io $433.83 billion

Kraken $237.48 billion

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru and Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Bradley Perrett)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. -10.78% 50.83 Delayed Quote.-79.86%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.13% 5335.73 Real-time Quote.-16.04%
Latest news "Economy"
02:45aUK broadcaster ITV forecasts slightly lower ad revenue in 2022
RE
02:40aDemocrats look to curb losses to Republicans in U.S. Congress
RE
02:40aFlutter upgrades U.S. revenue guidance after strong Q3
RE
02:40aBritain's Next to buy failed furniture retailer Made.com, jobs at risk
RE
02:40aFactbox-Top crypto exchanges by volume
RE
02:38aRussian rouble holds around 61 vs dollar
RE
02:37aCricket-England bowlers look to stifle India firepower in T20 semi-final
RE
02:34aSouth Africa's new ground station to help NASA track space flights
RE
02:33aEU reaches deal on national CO2 emission cut targets
RE
02:32aChina's Kuaishou says state broadcaster has no veto on decisions
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia stocks advance as investors await U.S. midterm election results
2German chemicals distributor Brenntag Q3 profit beats expectations
3Publication of Interim Report January – September 2022
4MRC: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
5Iveco N : Group 2022 Third Quarter Results

HOT NEWS