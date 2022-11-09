Factbox-Top crypto exchanges by volume

The move is the latest and potentially largest bailout in the crypto world, and investors are on edge about how the shakeout might re-shape the trading landscape.

Here is a list of the biggest crypto exchanges in terms of volume this year, according to analytics website CoinGecko.

Exchange Volume YTD (USD)

Binance $4.953 trillion

OKX $960.93 billion

UpBit $800.00 billion

Coinbase $775.09 billion

FTX $626.69 billion

KuCoin $554.87 billion

Crypto.com $453.96 billion

Huobi $452.62 billion

Gate.io $433.83 billion

Kraken $237.48 billion

