Factbox-Top crypto exchanges by volume

The move is the latest and potentially largest bailout in the crypto world, and investors are on edge about how the shakeout might re-shape the trading landscape.
Here is a list of the biggest crypto exchanges in terms of volume this year, according to analytics website CoinGecko.
Exchange Volume YTD (USD)
Binance $4.953 trillion
OKX $960.93 billion
UpBit $800.00 billion
Coinbase $775.09 billion
FTX $626.69 billion
KuCoin $554.87 billion
Crypto.com $453.96 billion
Huobi $452.62 billion
Gate.io $433.83 billion
Kraken $237.48 billion
(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru and Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Bradley Perrett)