Here are the key provisions of the bill that was signed into law on Monday by President Yoweri Museveni:
* Death penalty for the offence of "aggravated homosexuality" - which includes transmitting terminal illnesses like HIV/AIDS through gay sex and having same-sex relations with a person with a disability.
* Life imprisonment for certain offences involving same-sex intercourse, 20-year sentence for "promotion of homosexuality" and up to 10 years for attempting to commit same-sex acts.
* Prohibits any form of sexual relations between persons of the same sex and the promotion or recognition of sexual relations between persons of the same sex.
* Bans same-sex marriages.
* A child convicted of an offence involving same-sex relations can be imprisoned for a period not exceeding three years.
* Any legal entities such as media and non-governmental organisations that "knowingly" promote homosexuality will incur a fine and a potential suspension.
* False or misleading allegations of homosexuality to carry a sentence of one year in prison.
