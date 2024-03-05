Updated results for the Super Tuesday exit polls will be available as more responses to the polls are gathered.
* 43% of North Carolina voters said immigration mattered most when deciding how they would vote in the contest, compared to 31% who said the economy mattered most. 11% cited abortion policy and 9% said foreign policy.
* In Virginia, immigration was also the top concern, while in California, voters were slightly more likely to say the economy mattered most, with immigration cited nearly as often.
* 60% of voters in North Carolina's Republican primary don't think Biden was legitimately elected, compared to 46% in Virginia and 57% in California.
* 64% of North Carolina voters said that if former President Donald Trump were convicted of a crime, he would still be fit for the presidency, while 32% said he would not be fit. In Virginia, 53% said he would be fit, while in California, 68% said he would be fit.
* In North Carolina, 62% thought immigrants without legal status should be deported and 34% said they should be able to apply for legal status. In Virginia, 59% said they should be deported, while in California, 69% said they should be deported.
* 23% of Republican primary voters in North Carolina consider themselves moderate or liberal, compared to 35% in Virginia and 31% in California.
* 44% of voters in North Carolina had a college degree, compared to 52% in Virginia and 42% in California.
* 34% of North Carolina's Republican primary voters usually think of themselves as independents, compared to 29% in Virginia and 32% in California.
* Whites who consider themselves evangelical or born-again Christians made up 52% of North Carolina's voters, compared to 36% in Virginia and 22% in California.
(Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington and Helen Coster in New York, editing by Ross Colvin)
By Jason Lange and Helen Coster