Factbox-What European companies are doing to help workers fight inflation

Here are some examples by sector:

AUTOS, AIRLINES AND TRAVEL:

ROLLS ROYCE

Trade union Unite said on Dec. 16 thousands of workers at luxury carmaker Rolls Royce Motor Cars have agreed a pay deal worth up to 17.6%, calling it the largest single pay deal in the history of the factory in southern England.

HEATHROW AIRPORT

Menzies made an improved pay offer to its ground handlers at Heathrow airport, on Dec. 15, details of which were not disclosed.

EASYJET

EasyJet on Dec. 6 agreed to raise base pay by 7.5% in France and averted a French cabin crew strike over the Christmas holidays, while also paying an additional 3,000 euro ($3,152) bonus to staffers.

STELLANTIS

Automaker Stellantis on Dec. 2 offered its French workers a 5.3% pay rise drawing an unenthusiastic response from the five unions which have largely demanded between 7.3% to 8.5% increase.

In September, the carmaker had said it would provide financial support worth up to 1,400 euros each to most of its employees in France.

VOLKSWAGEN

Workers at Volkswagen's western German factories agreed a 8.5% wage hike in two steps and a lump-sum payment worth 3,000 euros after tax, metalworking union IG Metall said in late November.

SCANDINAVIAN AIRLINES SYSTEM (SAS)

Two labour unions representing SAS cabin crew in Norway said on Nov. 30 they had signed a two-year deal, securing a wage rise of 3.7% for 2022, and an increase for 2023 which will be set equal to the level agreed by a broad group of workers across Norwegian industries.

LUFTHANSA

German carrier Lufthansa on Nov. 1 said it would increase salaries of 19,000 cabin crew members. The raise will come in two stages next year, with 250 euros more basic pay from Jan. 1, and 2.5% more basic pay from July 1.

AMSTERDAM SCHIPHOL AIRPORT

Amsterdam Schiphol airport is offering security workers a pay rise of 20% on average to try to solve ongoing staff shortages, labour union FNV said on Oct. 6.

AIR FRANCE

Air France on Sept. 14 said it would raise salaries for all staff by 5% in anticipation of wage talks due next year and make a 1,000 euro bonus payment.

RENAULT

Carmaker Renault in September offered staff over 1,000 euros in exceptional payments.

SAGA

British holiday group Saga in September said it was offering one-off benefits to frontline staff which include an 11% pay rise and a one-off cost-of-living payment.

The cost-of-living payment will be made in the form of two cash payments of 500 pounds each.

BRITISH AIRWAYS

British Airways on July 22 accepted a new pay offer for staff at Heathrow airport which included a consolidated pay rise of 8%, a one-off bonus and the reinstatement of shift pay.

BREMBO

Brake maker Brembo in May announced a 1,000 euro ($977) gross one-off salary increase to its employees in Italy.

FOOD AND GENERAL RETAILERS:

DIA

Spanish retailer Dia agreed on Nov. 25 to give employees at supermarkets and warehouses pay rises of up to 12%over the next two years, plus special bonuses to some lower-paid workers.

TESCO

Britain's biggest retailer Tesco on Nov. 18 offered its workers the option to receive up to 25% of their contractual pay early. Tesco had announced a second pay rise for hourly paid staff in October, equating to a nearly 8% rise over the year.

CURRYS

British electricals retailer Currys said on Sept. 30 it had raised hourly pay rates for a third time in 13 months, adding that from Oct. 30 hourly paid staff across the UK would get a minimum rate of 10.35 pounds ($11.66), up 3.5%.

CO-OPERATIVE GROUP

Britain's Co-operative Group on Sept. 29 said it was looking to give a 5.3% pay rise to 41,000 of its frontline workers.

LIDL GB

German-owned discount supermarket Lidl GB said on Sept. 22 it would from Oct. 1 pay workers outside of London a minimum of 10.90 pounds an hour, up from 10.10 pounds, and workers in London a minimum of 11.95 pounds, up from 11.30 pounds. It says the annual rise is 10% to 14.5%.

MARKS & SPENCER

Retailer Marks & Spencer said on Sept. 21 it would pay a minimum of 10.20 pounds per hour, up from 10.00 pounds, from Oct. 1. It says the annual rise is 7.4%.

SAINSBURY'S

Supermarket chain Sainsbury's said on Sept. 13 it would from Oct. 16 pay workers a minimum of 10.25 pounds per hour, up from 10.00 pounds, and 11.30 pounds in London, up from 11.05 pounds.

That's equivalent to a pay hike of 7.9% this year for hourly paid workers.

CARREFOUR

France's biggest retailer Carrefour on Sept. 22 offered a 2.5% pay rise from November, including a 100 euro extra payment in October.

The offer means an overall 8.3% wage increase when compared to August 2021.

JOHN LEWIS

British retailer John Lewis said in September it would pay a one-off cost of living support payment of 500 pounds for full-time employees.

ALDI UK

German-owned discount supermarket group Aldi UK said on July 25 it would pay a minimum of 10.50 pounds per hour and 11.95 pounds in London - rises of 4% and 3.5% respectively - from September.

MORRISONS

Supermarket chain Morrisons on June 10 said it would pay a minimum of 10.20 pounds per hour from October, with London workers paid a minimum of 11.05 pounds.

LUXURY GOODS:

French fashion giant LVMH announced a bonus payment for 27,000 of its staff in France on Sept. 29 that would range from 1,000 euros to 1,500 euros.

BANKS & FINANCIALS:

UNICREDIT

UniCredit will give its employees in Italy a bonus of 2,400 euros mostly to compensate for rising inflation, the sector's largest union FABI said on Dec. 2.

On Nov. 18, an internal memo showed the company would give its staff in Germany a bonus of 2,500 euros.

NATWEST

NatWest has offered the bulk of its 41,500 staff in Britain a minimum 2,000 pound salary increase and a one-off payment of 1,000 pounds, it said on Dec. 1.

MAPFRE

Spanish insurer Mapfre will pay a one-time 400 euro bonus at Christmas to its approximately 10,000 employees in Spain to help them cope with soaring inflation, it said on Nov. 24.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy's biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo in November agreed with unions a further 500-euro one-off payment, the sector's largest union FABI said on Nov. 22.

LLOYDS

Britain's biggest domestic bank Lloyds offered staff either a 2,000 pound pay rise or a 5% lift in salary - whichever is greater - up to a maximum of 5,000 pounds, according to a notice published by union Unite to its members in early November.

NATIONWIDE BUILDING SOCIETY

British lender Nationwide Building Society said on Aug. 15 it would pay more than 11,000 of its staff 1,200 pounds.

HSBC

British bank HSBC will pay some of its British workforce a one-off payment of 1,500 pounds, a memo seen by Reuters on Aug. 1 said.

OTHERS:

PRET A MANGER

Coffee and sandwich chain Pret A Manger in October said from Dec. 1 all UK employees across shops and its support centre would receive a 5% pay increase, equating to a 13% rise within a year.

ROYAL MAIL

British post and parcel company Royal Mail offered on Nov. 23 a 9% pay hike over 18 months to employees who are members of the Communication Workers Union, but the union rejected the offer and is planning several strikes.

COMPASS GROUP Contract caterer Compass Group launched a salary advance scheme and a new grant for employees in Britain, allowing monthly salaried employees the ability to withdraw up to 50% of their earned pay before payday, it said on Nov. 21.

MITIE Cleaning and property management company Mitie said on Nov. 17 it was offering lower-paid staff a "winter support package", which entails one-off bonuses, retail discounts, and an option to borrow against future pay.

A.G. BARR

Soft drink maker A.G. Barr said on Sept. 27 it had offered a 1,000 pound one-off cost-of-living special payment to its employees paid under 45,000 pounds.

SERCO

British outsourcing firm Serco said on Aug. 4 it would hand out an additional 9 million pounds in one-off payments to around 45,000 non-management staff.

($1 = 1.0233 euros)

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi, Sinchita Mitra, and Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker, Mark Potter and Barbara Lewis)