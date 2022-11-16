Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Factbox-What is the S-300 missile that is reported to have hit Poland?

11/16/2022 | 09:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The debris, which the locals claime to be that of a missile, is pictured at the site of an explosion in Przewodow

(Reuters) - Poland has said the missile that hit a grain facility on Tuesday, killing two people near the border with Ukraine, was probably an "old" S-300 rocket, a Soviet-era missile system being used by both Russia and Ukraine.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said it was likely being used as a Ukrainian air defence missile, but that Russia carried ultimate responsibility for the incident for having invaded Ukraine, triggering a now almost nine-month-old war. Russia at the time was firing scores of missiles at cities across Ukraine.

WHAT IS THE S-300?

* The S-300 is a family of surface-to-air missiles, originally developed by the Soviet Union. It was first put into operation in the late 1970s after a decade of development.

* There are several versions of the S-300 rocket, with different technical capabilities and ranges. The maximum range of the standard missile is 150 km (93 miles) and the warheads weigh 133-143 kg (293-315 lb), according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

* It is unclear which version might have been used in Tuesday's incident.

* S-300 missiles are intended to shoot down aircraft, drones and incoming cruise and ballistic missiles. Full S-300 launchers include detection radars that track incoming targets. Missiles are equipped with guidance systems to automatically latch on to targets. Several individual missiles can be fired simultaneously at multiple targets.

* The most recent version of the S-300 - called the Antey-2500, which was put into operation in the early 2010s - has a range of 350 km, according to a catalogue entry on Rosobornexport, Russia's state-run arms export agency. The system has "high tactical and technical characteristics that allow to use it for air defence of the most important administrative, industrial and military facilities, troop groups, coastal infrastructure and naval forces at stationing site," Rosoboronexport's website says.

WHO USES THE S-300 MISSILE?

* It is used by both Russia and Ukraine, as well as 18 other countries including NATO members Greece, Slovakia and Bulgaria, according to CSIS, a Washington-based think tank.

* Russia has appeared to use repurposed S-300 missiles to strike ground targets during the war in Ukraine - a sign of potentially dwindling missile supplies, military analysts say.

* Moscow has previously sold S-300 missiles to Venezuela, China, Iran and Egypt, among other countries.

* Russia has deployed S-300 missiles in Syria and stationed them on the peninsula of Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

* According to Russian military media outlets, the S-300 missile system was first used in conflict during the 2020 war between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LATCH, INC. 16.19% 1.22 Delayed Quote.-83.88%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -2.98% 59.475 Delayed Quote.-19.43%
Latest news "Economy"
09:37aMoldova's PM nominates new economy minister as problems mount
RE
09:37aFormer Kenya president calls for urgent intervention in Congo fighting
RE
09:36aHungary will ratify Sweden's and Finland's NATO accession before Turkey -PM's chief of staff
RE
09:34aFTX founder Bankman-Fried sued in US court over yield-bearing crypto accounts
RE
09:30aBank of England's Bailey speaks to lawmakers
RE
09:27aExplainer-Britain's insurers become test case for post-Brexit 'unshackling'
RE
09:26aPortugal's finance minister sees 2022 growth above target, focus on debt cuts
RE
09:26aG20 leaders' declaration says most members strongly condemn war in Ukraine
RE
09:25aEU says China should contribute funding for climate 'loss and damage'
RE
09:24aEcuador exploring potential new deal with the IMF for 2023 -Minister
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Special Report-FTX's Bankman-Fried begged for a rescue even as he revea..
2Rock Tech Lithium completes Pre-Feasibility Study for its Georgia Lake ..
3Zurich Insurance : accelerates its successful, customer-focused strateg..
4Siemens Energy won't pay dividend as Siemens Gamesa challenges weigh
5Tesla reports two new fatal crashes involving driver assistance systems

HOT NEWS