Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Factbox-What's in a name? Rebranded McDonald's outlets open in Russia

06/12/2022 | 06:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
McDonald's restaurants reopen in Russia under new name Vkusno & tochka

(Reuters) - McDonald's restaurants flung open their doors in Moscow once again on Sunday under new Russian ownership and a new name, Vkusno & tochka, which translates as "Tasty and that's it".

Here's what we know:

LOGO:

The famous Golden Arches have been taken down and replaced with a new logo comprising two fries and a hamburger patty against a green background.

BRANCHES:

Vkusno & tochka reopened on Sunday in Pushkin Square in what was McDonald's first restaurant in Soviet Moscow in 1990, when it sold as many as 30,000 burgers, but the queue outside the restaurant was much smaller than three decades ago.

Initially 15 rebranded restaurants will open in and around the capital and another 200 restaurants by end-June and all 850 by the end of summer, executives said on Sunday.

MENU:

McDonald's flagship Big Mac is missing, but other popular items are on a smaller menu selling at slightly lower prices.

A double cheeseburger was going for 129 roubles ($2.31) compared with roughly 160 under McDonald's and a fish burger for 169 roubles, compared with about 190 previously.

OWNERSHIP:

Siberian businessman Alexander Govor has taken over the franchise operation through his firm GiD LLC. He has been a McDonald's licensee since 2015 and had helped the chain expand into remote Siberia, where he operated 25 restaurants.

McDonald's will have an option to buy its restaurants in Russia back within 15 years, Russian authorities have said.

MANAGEMENT:

McDonald's former Russian head Oleg Paroev is running the business as chief executive of Vkusno & tochka.

Until the takeover, he had worked for McDonald's for seven years, including as chief financial officer of the Russian business for 6-1/2 years until November 2021, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He was appointed Russia McDonald's CEO in February, weeks before Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Govor will retain the chain's tens of thousands of employees for at least two years, McDonald's said last month.

($1 = 55.7500 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; Compiled by Josephine Mason; Editing by Pravin Char)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:34aIndia's opposition leader Sonia Gandhi hospitalised with COVID-related issues
RE
07:33aIndia's opposition leader Sonia Gandhi hospitalised with COVID-related issues
RE
07:26aPope apologises for having to cancel Africa trip
RE
07:21aPope apologises for having to cancel Africa trip
RE
07:15aFacing "polycrisis", WTO chief warns of rocky road to deals
RE
07:07aGerman economy minister aims to tighten antitrust laws
RE
06:58aMass COVID testing announced for Beijing's Chaoyang district amid 'ferocious' outbreak
RE
06:57aUK says Russia is using its overmatch in force ratio and artillery to gradually seize territory in Sieverodonetsk
RE
06:54aGunmen free 11 passengers from Nigerian train attack
RE
06:52aFactbox-Impact of strike by South Korean truckers on autos, steel, others
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Saudi Telecom shares rise on $8 billion capital increase proposal
2Aviva : global websites
3Qatar: TotalEnergies the First Company Selected to Partner with QatarEn..
4Certain Common Shares of Ahren Acquisition Corp. are subject to a Lock-..
5Certain Common Stock of Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up ..

HOT NEWS