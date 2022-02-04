Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Factbox-Which UK Conservative lawmakers have called for confidence vote in PM Johnson?

02/04/2022 | 11:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
British PM Johnson attends weekly question time debate in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris could face a vote of no confidence in his leadership if 54 of his 360 Conservative lawmakers submit a letter to the chairman of the party's 1922 Committee, which represents lawmakers who have no government jobs.

The letters are confidential, so only 1922 Committee chairman Graham Brady knows how many have actually been submitted. Below are the eight Conservative members of parliament (MP) who have stated publicly that they have written one. The true number of letters may well be higher.

1. Roger Gale, MP since 1983 and former Conservative Party Vice-Chair

"This prime minister has clearly 'inadvertently' misled the House (of Commons) and he must take the consequences of so doing," he said on Twitter.

2. Douglas Ross, MP since 2017, Scottish Conservative leader

"Regretfully, I have to say his position is no longer tenable," he told broadcasters.

3. Andrew Bridgen, MP since 2010

"Sadly, the prime minister's position has become untenable," he wrote in the Telegraph newspaper. "Leadership is not just about the job title, or even making big decisions; it is equally about having a moral compass. Of knowing not just right from left but right from wrong."

4. Peter Aldous, MP since 2010

"I have never taken such action before and had hoped that I would not be put in such an invidious position. Whilst I am conscious that others will disagree with me, I believe that this is in the best interests of the country, the Government and the Conservative Party," he said on Twitter.

5. Tobias Ellwood, MP since 2005, chair of defence select committee and former junior minister

"This is just horrible for all MPs to continuously have to defend this to the British public," he told Sky News. "It's time to resolve this so the party can get back to governing."

6. Anthony Mangnall, MP since 2019

"Standards in public life matter. At this time I can no longer support the PM. His actions and mistruths are overshadowing the extraordinary work of so many excellent ministers and colleagues," he said on Twitter.

7. Gary Streeter, MP since 1992

"I cannot reconcile the pain and sacrifice of the vast majority of the British public during lockdown with the attitude and activities of those working in Downing Street."

8. Aaron Bell, MP since 2019.

"The breach of trust that the events in No. 10 Downing Street represent, and the manner in which they have been handled, makes his position untenable."

(Compiled by Kylie MacLellan and William James; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BELIEVE -1.43% 14.44 Real-time Quote.-13.30%
COMPASS, INC. 1.77% 8.04 Delayed Quote.-13.09%
TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC. -0.67% 50.54 Delayed Quote.-7.61%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:23aCanada sheds more than 200,000 jobs in January as Omicron bites
RE
11:21aOttawa police promise crackdown against 'dangerous' trucker protest
RE
11:16aUK reports 254 more COVID deaths, 84,053 cases
RE
11:15aEu antitrust regulators set to approve with conditions…
RE
11:14aECB to hike rates next year at latest, Rehn tells paper
RE
11:12aOil hits fresh seven-year highs, closing out seven weeks of gains
RE
11:07aFactbox-Which UK Conservative lawmakers have called for confidence vote in PM Johnson?
RE
11:04aEU eyes more Azeri gas amid high bills and tight Russian supplies
RE
11:03aLoyal to Trump, Republican Party moves to censure U.S. Reps. Cheney, Kinzinger
RE
10:51aBiden admin eases Trump-era solar tariffs but doesn't end them
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Meta's share price wipe-out shakes world tech stocks
2Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Spotify, Walmart...
3The latest from London: Snap and Amazon lift investor sentiment
4Analysis-Despite client shift to 'multicloud', Amazon notches up sunny ..
5Finland's new nuclear reactor pushed back by a month

HOT NEWS