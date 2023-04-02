Factbox-Winners at the 2023 Olivier Awards

Today at 05:54 pm Share

LONDON (Reuters) - The Olivier Awards for theatre were handed out in London on Sunday, with "My Neighbour Totoro" winning the most prizes.

Below is a list of winners in the key categories. BEST NEW PLAY "Prima Facie" BEST NEW MUSICAL "Standing at the Sky's Edge" BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Oklahoma!" BEST REVIVAL "A Streetcar Named Desire" BEST ENTERTAINMENT OR COMEDY PLAY "My Neighbour Totoro" BEST ACTRESS Jodie Comer, "Prima Facie" BEST ACTOR Paul Mescal, "A Streetcar Named Desire" BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL Katie Brayben, "Tammy Faye" BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL Arthur Darvill, Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Oklahoma!" BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE Anjana Vasan, "A Streetcar Named Desire" BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE Will Keen, "Patriots" BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL Beverley Knight, "Sylvia" BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL Zubin Varla, "Tammy Faye" BEST ORIGINAL SCORE OR NEW ORCHESTRATIONS Richard Hawley and Tom Deering, "Standing at the Sky's Edge" BEST DIRECTOR Phelim McDermott, "My Neighbour Totoro" (Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian) By Marie-Louise Gumuchian