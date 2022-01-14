Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Factbox-Women's quotas on company boards: The EU's frontrunners and laggards

01/14/2022 | 10:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks as she participates in a media conference with French President Emmanuel Macron after a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris

(Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is making a new push at boosting women's representation on company boards, trying to unblock European legislation for a women's quota that has been stuck since 2012.

Germany has been among those EU countries resisting a quota, arguing the matter should be settled at a national level, but the new government in Berlin is now taking a fresh look at it.

Following are some facts on the proposed legislation and the state of play in the bloc regarding gender balance in top corporate positions.

WHAT IS THE LEGAL PROPOSAL ON THE TABLE?

In 2012, the European Union's executive proposed that listed companies in the bloc must fill at least 40% of non-executive board seats with women. The target would be reached by giving priority to the candidate of the under-represented sex when equally qualified persons apply for the same job.

The proposed directive does not set out sanctions, but companies not achieving the goal would have to explain why and spell out what steps they will take to meet the target.

The proposed directive does not apply to firms with fewer than 250 employees or to unlisted companies. It would affect some 2,300 companies in the EU, according to estimates.

WHAT'S HOLDING UP THE LEGISLATION?

A majority of 18 of the 27 EU countries support the directive, but that is not enough for the super majority needed for approval.

Eight countries - Denmark, Estonia, Croatia, Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden and Slovakia - have opposed the proposal, arguing the issue should be regulated at a national level.

Under former Chancellor Angela Merkel, Germany sided with this group, but the new government says it will take a fresh look at the issue. Should Berlin drop its opposition, it would tip the balance in favour of the legislation, experts say.

NATIONAL QUOTAS SO FAR

Eight EU countries have adopted national mandatory gender quotas for listed companies (Belgium, France, Italy, Germany, Austria, Portugal, Greece, the Netherlands).

Ten have taken a softer approach, using a range of measures and initiatives (Denmark, Estonia, Ireland, Spain, Luxembourg, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Finland, Sweden).

Nine countries have not taken substantial action (Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Malta, Slovakia).

FRONTRUNNER FRANCE

France has the strongest representation of women in the boardrooms of the biggest listed companies at 45.3%, according to the European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE), against a 30.6% average for the EU as a whole.

THE EFFECT OF GOVERNMENT INTERVENTIONS

Starting from a similar level of around 13% in 2011 across the EU member states, the share of women on company boards has risen

- to 36.4% in countries that adopted laws to promote more women to top positions

- to 30.3% in countries taking soft measures

- to 16.6% in countries that have taken no action, according to the EIGE.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by John Chalmers and Frances Kerry)

By Sabine Siebold


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:40aUS bond funds post ouflows on expectations of Fed tightening
RE
10:38aFACTBOX-WOMEN'S QUOTAS ON COMPANY BOARDS : The EU's frontrunners and laggards
RE
10:35aDjokovic appeal to be heard Saturday after Australia cancels visa again
RE
10:34aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow, S&P 500 dragged down by financials after mixed big bank results
RE
10:29aU.S. Consumer Sentiment Waned in Early January on Omicron, Inflation Fears
DJ
10:27aGoldman Sachs' Petershill nears deal for Arsenal Capital stake -sources
RE
10:27aAutomobiles boost U.S. business inventories in November
RE
10:24aTREASURIES-Treasury yields higher in choppy trade after data
RE
10:22aEthiopia accuses WHO chief of links to rebellious Tigrayan forces
RE
10:21aTSX rises on energy boost; eyes weekly gains
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1European stocks set for worst week since November on hawkish Fed commen..
2REFILE-UPDATE 3-EDF shares plunge as Macron shields consumers from soar..
3Djokovic appeal to be heard Saturday after Australia cancels visa again
4Power group EDF's shares slump after EDF drops earnings guidance
5BRD Groupe Societe Generale S A : February 24, 2022 Notice of OGSM

HOT NEWS