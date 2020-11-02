Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Factory data lifts stocks, dollar gains on U.S. election jitters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 04:37pm EST
Passersby wearing protective face masks walk past a screen displaying Nikkei share average and world stock indexes, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global equity markets rebounded on Monday as robust U.S., China and euro zone factory data offset lockdowns in Europe to combat record COVID-19 cases, while the dollar and gold rose on U.S. presidential election jitters.

U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated more than expected in October, with new orders jumping to their highest in nearly 17 years, while Chinese factory activity expanded the fastest in a decade and euro zone manufacturing also sped up.

The Purchasing Managers' Index surveys eased growing concerns about global growth in the face of a resurgent pandemic that had pushed MSCI's world equity index down almost 8% over the prior three weeks.

Still, the dollar hit one-month highs against a basket of peers as risk sentiment soured on uncertainty about the U.S. election and as expected volatility in major currencies rose to its highest level since April.

U.S. Treasury yields mostly drifted lower as investors braced for an eventful week with central bank meetings by the Federal Reserve, Reserve Bank of Australia and Bank of England, as well as the release of U.S. jobs data for October.

"While Election Day looms, investors seem to be focused on potential central bank moves" as the RBA on Tuesday and BofE on Thursday will likely enhance monetary easing programs, said Yousef Abbasi, global market strategist at StoneX Group Inc in New York.

Driving equity markets were moves into value stocks in the beaten-down financial and energy sectors, while tech-led growth stocks lagged, which Abbasi said was part of a global trend.

MSCI's global benchmark <.MIWD00000PUS> of equity performance in 49 countries advanced 1.24% to 557.84 and its index for emerging markets stocks rose 1.02%.

Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index <.FTEU3> closed up 1.59% at 1,346.48, while on Wall Street the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.6%, the S&P 500 gained 1.23% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.42%.

No immediate winner in the presidential race could shake markets. Republican President Donald Trump trails Democratic challenger Joe Biden in national opinion polls, but polls in the swing states that will decide the election show a closer race.

Treasuries will likely sell off in a clear Democratic victory, while the dollar will rally if Republicans win, said Solita Marcelli, Americas chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, in a note.

"Sometimes these markets will give clearer signals than equity markets," she said.

The VIX volatility index, which rose to its highest in four months last week, eased more than 2% to 37.13.

Crude prices rebounded to settle more than 2% higher after earlier trading sharply lower as renewed coronavirus lockdowns in Europe and parts of the United States have dimmed the outlook for fuel consumption, keeping crude prices well under $40 a barrel.

Brent crude futures rose $1.03 to settle at $38.97 a barrel. U.S. crude futures settled up $1.02 at $36.81 a barrel.

Brent earlier had slumped to $35.74 a barrel, a level unseen since late May. U.S. crude slid as low as $33.64. [O/R]

More than 46 million people have been infected globally and over 1.2 million have died from COVID-19, according to a Reuters tally. The United States leads the world with more than 9 million cases and 230,000 deaths.

In currencies, the British pound fell 0.17% to $1.2919 after hitting its lowest in almost four weeks on news of a new national lockdown. The euro was last down 0.08%, at $1.1638.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.08% versus the greenback to 104.75 per dollar.

Spot gold prices rose 0.92% to $1,895.21 an ounce. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.7% at $1,892.50.

Yields on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell 1.6 basis points to 0.8434%.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; additional reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan; Editing by Susan Fenton, Steve Orlofsky, Dan Grebler, Sonya Hepinstall and Richard Chang)

By Herbert Lash


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.60% 26925.05 Delayed Quote.-7.14%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.03% 0.90094 Delayed Quote.6.36%
GOLD 0.99% 1895.72 Delayed Quote.23.82%
LONDON BRENT OIL 8.46% 39.2 Delayed Quote.-45.24%
NASDAQ 100 0.29% 11084.757025 Delayed Quote.26.56%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.42% 10957.611413 Delayed Quote.21.61%
S&P 500 1.23% 3310.24 Delayed Quote.1.21%
UBS GROUP AG 3.43% 11.01 Delayed Quote.-12.92%
WTI 8.95% 37 Delayed Quote.-44.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:54pRoyal Caribbean suspends cruises through year end
RE
04:48pBrazil-bound U.S. soybean vessel loading at Gulf Coast terminal- Southport shipping lineup
RE
04:46pPIMCO Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Common Share Distributions
AQ
04:40pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Expands its Part 30 Exemptive Program to Improve Global Market Access for U.S. Customers
PU
04:39pGLOBAL MARKETS UNDER TRUMP : Build the Wall (Street)!... and China
RE
04:37pFactory data lifts stocks, dollar gains on U.S. election jitters
RE
04:32pWhat CFOs Are Saying About This Week's Elections
DJ
04:29pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street rises but market braced for choppy week on eve of U.S. election
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:15pTSX rises 0.68% to 15,685.92
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP SE : SAP SE : UBS is less optimistic
2With Biden bets and Trump hedges, investors prepare for U.S. Election Day
3Factory data lifts stocks, dollar gains on U.S. election jitters
4ISHARES S&P GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE IN : ISHARES S&P GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE INDEX FUND : Potential stock winners ..
5POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : reports strong Q3 2020 performance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group