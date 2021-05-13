Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Factual Data :® Announces Sponsorship of the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA)

05/13/2021 | 09:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Factual Data, a leading provider of credit and verification services to the lending industry, today announced its sponsorship of the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA).

The collaboration is part of NAMMBA’s nationwide initiative to affect positive change in addressing the housing needs of underserved communities and development of more diverse workforces within the mortgage industry.

The collaboration with NAMMBA will enlist Factual Data’s sales team to engage directly with NAMMBA chapters around the country on efforts focused on business development for minority brokers while meeting the housing needs of underserved areas.

“NAMMBA’s mission and vision align with ours,” said Factual Data President Jay Giesen, “and this collaboration helps expand our reach by investing into opportunities for mortgage industry professionals and helping to increase equitable homeownership throughout the country.”

According to NAMMBA, during the next five years, 75 percent of all first-time home buyers will be women, millennials or people of color. Despite industry-wide concern about a stagnant or shrinking housing market, purchase mortgage opportunity is not only growing, it’s changing. According to NAMMBA’s most recent statistics, the three largest diverse borrower groups (Asians, African Americans, and Hispanics) generated more than $292 billion of purchase opportunity in 2020, or 24.2 percent of all purchase dollar opportunities.

“We can't do the work we do without companies like Factual Data," said NAMMBA Founder/CEO Tony Thompson, CMB. “Their commitment not only to their workplace culture but also to the lending community demonstrates that Factual Data understands that there is strength in cultivating a diverse workforce with regard to background, ideas, ethnicity, and experiences.”

Through this collaboration with NAMMBA, Factual Data will engage in Success Webinars designed to give trainers, partners, and stakeholders the opportunity to pitch their company culture, training, and advice to the finance industry. The first webinar will be held May 19th, 2pm ET, on Understanding the Credit Score. Speakers will highlight the importance of the FICO® score, why credit scores are important, and the importance of credit in today's environment. To register, please visit: https://bit.ly/2PW939a.

About Factual Data

Factual Data is a preferred provider of consumer credit and verification services vital to the mortgage industry and their consumers. Leveraging innovative technology and deep industry experience, Factual Data simplifies the mortgage lending process for its customers and their borrowers. For information, please visit www.factualdata.com or follow us on social media at LinkedIn.

About NAMMBA

The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America is a purpose-driven organization that is dedicated to the inclusion of minorities and women in the mortgage industry who are advocates for sustainable homeownership in local communities. To fulfill its mission, NAMMBA provides programs and initiatives to introduce minorities and women into the mortgage industry, including recruiting, advisory, networking, and training for enterprises and individual professionals. For more information, visit: http://www.nammba.org.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:40aVESTAS WIND A/S  : Notification of Executive's transaction with Vestas shares
PU
09:40aCLEAN HARBORS  : Berenberg Non-Deal Roadshow Presentation
PU
09:40aPAN AMERICAN SILVER  : Q1 2021 Conference Call Slides
PU
09:40aStar Bulk Announces Results of Its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
GL
09:40aTombstone Exploration Corporation Announces Solution Recirculating Has Started for the Leach Process
GL
09:39aKNIGHT THERAPEUTICS  : IIROC Trade Resumption - GUD
AQ
09:39aKRISENERGY  : Update on Arbitration Proceedings
AQ
09:39aDISCOVERY SILVER  : Appoints Ausenco as Lead Consultant for Cordero Preliminary Economic Assessment and Provides Project Update
AQ
09:39aBAM BAM RESOURCES CORP  : ., Drone Magnetic Survey Outlines Large Intrusive Complex at Majuba Hill Porphyry District
AQ
09:39aTROILUS GOLD  : Expands Western Footprint of J Zone, Intersects 2.12 gt AuEq over 13 Metres and 1.10 gt AuEq over 68 Meters Within 200 Metres of Surface
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's Musk halts use of bitcoin for car purchases
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : Bitcoin still struggling after Musk's Tesla U-turn
3TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Alibaba, BioNTech, Home Depot, Lowe's, Roblox...
4TESLA, INC. : Musk decries bitcoin's 'insane' energy use after Tesla payment U-turn
5Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

HOT NEWS