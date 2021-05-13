Factual Data :® Announces Sponsorship of the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA)

Factual Data, a leading provider of credit and verification services to the lending industry, today announced its sponsorship of the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA).

The collaboration is part of NAMMBA’s nationwide initiative to affect positive change in addressing the housing needs of underserved communities and development of more diverse workforces within the mortgage industry.

The collaboration with NAMMBA will enlist Factual Data’s sales team to engage directly with NAMMBA chapters around the country on efforts focused on business development for minority brokers while meeting the housing needs of underserved areas.

“NAMMBA’s mission and vision align with ours,” said Factual Data President Jay Giesen, “and this collaboration helps expand our reach by investing into opportunities for mortgage industry professionals and helping to increase equitable homeownership throughout the country.”

According to NAMMBA, during the next five years, 75 percent of all first-time home buyers will be women, millennials or people of color. Despite industry-wide concern about a stagnant or shrinking housing market, purchase mortgage opportunity is not only growing, it’s changing. According to NAMMBA’s most recent statistics, the three largest diverse borrower groups (Asians, African Americans, and Hispanics) generated more than $292 billion of purchase opportunity in 2020, or 24.2 percent of all purchase dollar opportunities.

“We can't do the work we do without companies like Factual Data," said NAMMBA Founder/CEO Tony Thompson, CMB. “Their commitment not only to their workplace culture but also to the lending community demonstrates that Factual Data understands that there is strength in cultivating a diverse workforce with regard to background, ideas, ethnicity, and experiences.”

Through this collaboration with NAMMBA, Factual Data will engage in Success Webinars designed to give trainers, partners, and stakeholders the opportunity to pitch their company culture, training, and advice to the finance industry. The first webinar will be held May 19th, 2pm ET, on Understanding the Credit Score. Speakers will highlight the importance of the FICO® score, why credit scores are important, and the importance of credit in today's environment. To register, please visit: https://bit.ly/2PW939a.

About Factual Data

Factual Data is a preferred provider of consumer credit and verification services vital to the mortgage industry and their consumers. Leveraging innovative technology and deep industry experience, Factual Data simplifies the mortgage lending process for its customers and their borrowers. For information, please visit www.factualdata.com or follow us on social media at LinkedIn.

About NAMMBA

The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America is a purpose-driven organization that is dedicated to the inclusion of minorities and women in the mortgage industry who are advocates for sustainable homeownership in local communities. To fulfill its mission, NAMMBA provides programs and initiatives to introduce minorities and women into the mortgage industry, including recruiting, advisory, networking, and training for enterprises and individual professionals. For more information, visit: http://www.nammba.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005255/en/